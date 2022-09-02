KISS rocker Gene Simmons, 73, checks out of Perth hotel

It is the world famous rock stars who are known for their hedonistic antics.

And five decades into their careers, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley still seem to stick with their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle.

The KISS rockers had a causally cool look as they checked out of a hotel in Perth on Friday.

Gene, 73, wore a wine-purple velvet shirt and a black baseball cap with a dollar sign and a bag of money on it.

He paired the oversized track with dark blue jeans while chatting with his bandmates.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Paul Stanley looked radiant in a black patterned shirt, black jeans and matching sneakers.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are currently touring Australia and have wowed fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

They performed in Perth on Friday and head to Brisbane to conclude their Gold Coast tour.

The ‘End Of The Road’ tour, which started in January 2019, is said to be the biggest and best KISS show ever, with incredible reviews.

The legendary hard rock band is touring for the last time and will probably never perform Down Under again.

Gene has spewed blood and breathed fire for over five decades – daubed with the band’s iconic face paint.

The Kiss Hell-raiser once claimed to have slept with 4,800 women and using the insanely long tongue he flashes onstage, conquests even faster than the band amassed gold albums.

The band members shared a flirty moment with Today Show entertainment reporter Brooke Boney on Monday.

‘Everything about us is size. Bigger is better — your girlfriend lied to you all these years — size matters!” Simmons told Brooke on Tuesday.

“Every show has to be the best show they’ve ever seen.”

Paul told Boney that the “End of the Road World Tour” is a victory lap for Kiss fans around the world.

“If you understand what we’re doing here, I think everyone’s jovial,” said Stanley.

“This is not morbid or gloomy. We’re going on our victory lap. We go around the world and really show people why they’ve loved us for so long.’

KISS is one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, including 21 million RIAA-certified albums.

They have also recorded 14 platinum albums, three of which earned them multi-platinum status, and in 2014 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.