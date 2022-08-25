Kiss arrive in Sydney on a private jet from Melbourne to continue their ‘End of the World’ tour.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kiss arrived in Sydney on Thursday morning via private jet from Melbourne to continue the Australian leg of their ‘End of the World’ tour.

The legendary hard rock band is touring for the last time and will probably never perform Down Under again.

Gene Simmons, 72, dressed for his flight in his signature black leather jacket, black pants and matching shirt.

Kiss arrived in Sydney this morning on a private jet from Melbourne to continue the Australian leg of their ‘End of the World’ tour. Gene Simmons, 72, dressed in his signature black leather jacket, black pants, shirt and shoes was the first off the plane

The Kiss frontman wore a black cap and a black face mask as he waited for the band’s luggage to be loaded into their hotel-bound vehicles.

Paul Stanley, 70, was the next to disembark from the private jet.

He was carrying his cell phone and a black bag on his left hand as he got off the plane.

Then Paul was seen walking onto the tarmac with a black travel bag.

He chose light-colored jeans to go with his black shirt and black raincoat for the flight.

Paul Stanley, 70, was the next to disembark from the private jet. He was carrying his cell phone and a black bag on his left hand when he got off the plane

Tommy Thayer seemed happy in the port town when the group’s plane landed

Gene has spewed blood and breathed fire for over five decades – daubed with the band’s iconic face paint.

The Kiss hell-raiser once claimed to have slept with 4,800 women and using the insanely long tongue, he flashes onstage, conquests even faster than the band amassed gold albums.

The band members shared a flirty moment with Today Show entertainment reporter Brooke Boney on Monday.

‘Everything about us is size. Bigger is better — your girlfriend lied to you all these years — size matters!” Simmons told Brooke on Tuesday.

“Every show has to be the best show they’ve ever seen.”

The band members shared a flirty moment with Today Show entertainment reporter Brooke Boney on Monday

Paul told Boney that the “End of the Road World Tour” is a victory lap for Kiss fans around the world.

“If you understand what we’re doing here, I think everyone’s jovial,” said Stanley.

“This is not morbid or gloomy. We’re going on our victory lap. We go around the world and really show people why they’ve loved us for so long.’

Kiss is scheduled to perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday nights before heading to venues in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Robina.

They are one of the best-selling bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide, including 21 million RIAA-certified albums.

They have also recorded 14 platinum albums, three of which earned them multi-platinum status, and in 2014 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.