Kirsty Young ponders having to retire from radio work due to her chronic pain

Kirsty Young recalls how her chronic pain condition forced her to stop broadcasting for a few years, leading her to question her own identity, saying “you lose your self-esteem.”

The 54-year-old presented nearly 500 editions of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs between 2006 and 2018 before having to leave the show to undergo treatment for fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis.

Kirsty appeared on a special edition of the castaway program that aired on Christmas Day and told Lauren Laverne, who took over her presenter role, that she now feels “so much better” and reflects on the experience of returning to the broadcast after her break.

Kirsty explained that she originally spent a year visiting various specialists to find out the nature of her condition, until she found a “brilliant” professor of rheumatology who diagnosed her.

She said he also warned her to take her condition “seriously” and reduce the stress in her life in addition to medical treatment if she wanted to get better.

“It was said with extreme kindness, but it was just a moment of absolute reality and clarity, and I remember pulling over my car and just having a good old, to use a good Scottish word, a good old greeting (crying) and I was like ‘fine, well, those are the facts and you’re really going to have to think about this,'” she said.

“I’m very aware when I talk about this, people sit in front of doctors and get diagnoses that are much more serious than the one I got, but it’s a very painful thing and I was in pain and a chronic long term pain condition is an absolute pain , literally and figuratively, to deal with.

“It grinds you down, you lose your personality, you lose your sense of humor, you lose your sense of self.” Everything is involved. It’s terrible. So I had to take it seriously if I wanted to get better. So I did.’

Kirsty admitted that she felt “very shaky” when she had to leave her temp job, which she “totally loved” and planned to keep doing until they forced her to leave.

She added, “I thought, if I’m not, then what am I for? What is a Kirsty for? I felt that.

“That was ridiculous, of course, because to use that common expression, ‘The cracks are where the light comes in,’ and all sorts of other things happened that were good.

“At that point, you kind of lose yourself. And when you’re in chronic pain, you kind of lose yourself, so a lot happens.’

Fibromyalgia, also known as fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain anywhere in the body, according to the NHS.

Rheumatoid arthritis is described as a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints.

After several years away, Kirsty was able to return to present BBC coverage of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, as well as the closing moments of the late monarch’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The broadcaster said she wanted to find the right words to end the program and sum up the magnitude of the historic day, but admitted: ‘I really had a moment. It was emotional.’

The special episode also marked the end of Desert Island Discs’ 80th year, with Young having interviewed 496 castaways during her time on the show.

Reflecting on the program’s appeal, she said, “I once described it as having a kind of hammock-like quality, just to fit itself around the person who’s there.”

Love: Reflecting on the program’s appeal, she said, “I once described it as[having]a kind of hammock-like quality, just to fit herself around the person who’s there” (pictured with David Beckham in the show)

“So whether it’s some kind of Premier League footballer or an astrophysicist, their music and the amount of time you spend talking to them, and then also the ways to get in and out of the museum are kind of wonderfully soft and comfortable .

“So people come into the studio and are sort of surrounded by their own furniture and the music, so they have the comfort of that familiarity, and whatever they choose gives each program a unique flavor.”

The full interview with Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs will be broadcast on Christmas Day at 11.15am on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.