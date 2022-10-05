Kirsty Gallacher shows off her tight abs as she takes a coffee break

<!–

Kirsty Gallacher gave herself a much-needed shot of caffeine on Wednesday after starting the day with a grueling workout session.

The presenter traded in her protein shake for a cup and saucer as she broke for a strong coffee mid-morning workout.

Gallacher, 46, photographed himself on Instagram taking a short break during an intense session with personal trainer and online fitness coach Mel Deane, whose celebrity clients include singer Katherine Jenkins and soccer expert Rio Ferdinand.

Boost: Kirsty Gallacher gave herself a much-needed caffeine shot on Wednesday after starting the day with a grueling workout session

She captioned the post: ‘It’s really quite a service training now with @meldeane12, you even get an espresso for half your session… swipe to see we’re working really hard too!’

Additional photos showed the host lifting a heavy barbell and performing a plank — a routine exercise that helps tighten the abs.

The session seemed to do the trick, with Kirsty showing off a set of nicely defined abs while posing in a cropped gym vest and leggings.

Here We Go: Additional Photos Found The Host Lifting A Heavy Dumbbell

No pain no gain: She also did a plank – a routine exercise that helps tighten the abs

In June, Gallacher revealed she turned her hand to strength training after liking what women look like with a “little bit of strength.”

However, the presenter revealed that her workout regimen spiraled out of control after her divorce in 2015 with friends telling her she had gone too far.

In an Instagram Live chat with Top Santé magazine, the brunette beauty said: “Some people don’t, but I like the look of women with a little bit of power, I love it!”

New Me: In June, Gallacher revealed she turned her hand to strength training after liking what women look like with a ‘little strength’

The star, who shares her sons with ex-husband Paul Sampson, further revealed that her parting body workout was making her “clothes bulge.”

She said, “I don’t want to get too fat again because it just didn’t look right on me.”

Gallacher added that a few people even approached her after she took up weightlifting, forcing her to reevaluate her exercise regimen.