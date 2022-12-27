Kirstie Allsopp insists fame ‘makes life easier, not harder’ as she reflects on her TV career

Kirstie Allsopp has opened up about being famous and what it really is like.

The TV host, known for her work on the hit show Location, Location, wrote a long and candid post to The Telegraph.

Kirstie, 51, insisted that being famous is not a “miserable” existence, saying it in fact “makes life easier, not harder.”

‘There’s a mantra they often complain about that being famous is miserable, but it’s not!’ Kirstie Allsopp insists that fame “makes life easier, not harder,” as she reflects on her television career. Pictured with Phil Spencer

In her post, where she talks about the royal family and Harry and Meghan, Kirstie said that being in the public eye has its own advantages.

“There’s a mantra they often complain about that being famous is miserable, but I’ll tell you what, and hold on to your hats here, petals, it’s not,” her post began.

“I hate being so un-British, and probably common, but being famous makes life easier, not harder.”

“There’s a mantra they often complain about that being famous is miserable, but I’ll tell you what, and hold on to your hats here, petals, it’s not,” her post began.

“Actors like to say that it’s all about art and that fame is an unhappy side effect, but for the most part that’s a bunch of bullshit.”

He reflected on his career and his early days at Channel Four, saying that “being famous greases the wheels”.

Kirstie said that people are generally friendlier and that women don’t “disappear” into “middle age”.

At least she’s honest! She reflected on her career and her early days at Channel Four and said ‘being famous greases the wheels’

It comes after Kirstie said young people should give up life’s luxuries like Netflix, gym memberships and coffee if they want to be able to afford a house.

The Location, Location, Location property host also suggested that people could move in with their parents or find homes up north in cheaper areas if they struggle.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the 50-year-old who owns a house in North Devon said: “When I bought my first property, I went abroad, EasyJet, the coffee, the gym, the Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist. “, said. .

‘I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday she’d go get a pizza, go to the movies, and buy some lipstick.

Bluntly blunt: It comes after Kirstie said young people should give up life’s luxuries like Netflix, gym memberships and coffee if they want to be able to afford a house.

“Interest rates were 15 per cent, I was making £11,500 a year.”

The presenter acknowledged that interest rates were much lower today, but added that there were ‘new losses in finances’ for today’s young buyers.

She told the newspaper that streaming services, vacations abroad and gym memberships were now considered standard parts of life for young people, which was not the case when she was younger.

Kirstie said she bought her first home at the age of 21 with the help of family when owning your own home was considered “the be all and end all.”

Kirstie, the daughter of Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, has been presenting alongside Phil Spencer on Location Location since 2000.