Kirstie Allsopp hits out at working families leaving care of elderly relatives to the state

Kirstie Allsopp has criticized the way working families leave the care of elderly relatives to the state as they prepare to inherit their money.

The outspoken Location, Location, Location presenter said the “extraordinary failure” to “take good care of our elderly” was what was “most evident” from the pandemic.

Miss Allsopp, pictured, said that when ‘both halves’ of a couple are at work, ‘less time is left for both the elderly and the young’.

The 50-year-old, who has two sons with her property developer partner and is a stepmother to his two children, responded to a tweet from a pediatrician about the ambulance crisis caused by the social backlog.

Miss Allsopp said: ‘The fact is, Theresa May was right, but she almost lost an election by saying it.

“If we both want to work, then someone has to be paid, and well paid, to take care of our parents.

“We can’t both inherit money and leave the care of our parents to the state.”

She wrote on Twitter that the elderly were “stuck in the hospital” where they were not healing and in many cases were “deteriorating faster” and feeling “lonely, confused and in the way”.

The real estate show host has previously sparked controversy over her views on young people moving up the housing ladder.

This year she seemed to suggest that young people can afford to buy a house if they cut back on things like Netflix subscriptions, coffee and gym subscriptions.

Miss Allsopp admitted it would take “huge sacrifices” to do this, but her comments continued to be criticized by many people.

She responded to the spat by saying: ‘Either you think I’m an out of touch rich b***h who doesn’t understand how hard it is to buy a house in many parts of the UK, or you don’t. ‘

The TV star added that it “is coming whether you believe in my empathy, understanding and experience or not.”

She previously took to Twitter to share more quirky stories from her life, including how she accidentally ate one of her AirPod earbuds while taking her vitamins.

In 2018, she was criticized for saying she smashed her kids’ iPads for breaking screen time rules.