Kirstie Alley’s final TV appearance: Late actress starred on The Masked Singer in April

Kirstie Alley’s latest television appearance found the acclaimed actress at her most playful and carefree when she dropped by The Masked Singer in April.

The Look Who’s Talking star, whose death at the age of 71 was announced by her family on Monday, suited up as the fuzzy Baby Mammoth for the Fox singing competition.

Her brief stint on the reality series, which took place just over seven months before her shocking death, appears to have happened before she was diagnosed with cancer.

The former Cheers star and Golden Globe winner was exposed after receiving the lowest number of votes from the show’s panelists.

Before she was exposed, the panelists were unsure of her true identity.

Ken Jeong insisted Baby Mammoth was Reese Witherspoon, while Robin Thicke suspected it was Kristen Dunst. Nicole Scherzinger thought it could be Rachael Ray.

Jenny McCarthy was the only one who could correctly guess from the clues that it was Kirstie.

Host Nick Cannon asked Kirstie after she took off her giant Baby Mammoth pink fuzzy mask what brought her to The Masked Singer.

“I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten into the circus,” she joked, still wearing the bottom half of her pink fuzzy costume.

“What was your favorite part of this whole process?” Nick asked.

“I have grandchildren and they’re very young, so they’ll think this is good,” Kirstie replied.

She was Waylon Parker’s grandmother from her son William Stevenson. Kirstie had adopted William, 30, along with her daughter Lillie, 28, during her second marriage to Parker Stevenson, 70.

The couple tied the knot in 1983, but divorced in 1997.

She seemed to have made a strong impression on the celebrity panelists.

“You were so good,” Nicole gushed.

“You’re insanely talented and funny,” Jenny told her.

“There’s no one like Kirstie Alley,” Robin said. “It is truly a blessing and an honor to have you here. Thank you for coming out.”

A clue to her identity, a birdcage reading “dangerous wild animals,” seemed to have left some panelists speechless, though it alluded to the Star Trek actress’s love of animals.

“I have 15 lemurs,” Kirstie explained after she was exposed. “I have dogs and cats and birds and squirrels.”

“I think all animals should be wild creatures, so set them free and help them escape,” Baby Mammoth said when presented with the clue.

Earlier in the show, she sang “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss)” by Cher.

“I just want to give you a hug,” Nicole said when she was done. “It was so entertaining and you’re so cute. It’s driving me crazy though, because I don’t know who you are.’

Later in the show, after being one of the two contestants to receive the fewest votes, Kirstie’s Baby Mammoth took on Space Bunny – who was later revealed to be Shaggy – in a duel to stay in the competition.

Baby Mammoth sang Me Too by Meghan Trainor and Space Bunny sang Do You Really Want to Hurt Me by Culture Club’ and the panel voted for their favourite.

“This is the cutest duel ever,” Ken said.

In the end, the panel voted and Baby Mammoth received the fewest votes.

