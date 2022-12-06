Kirstie Alley’s ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays sweet tribute to the Cheers star

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Parker Stevenson paid a loving tribute to his ex-wife Kirstie Alley on Tuesday following the actress’s death at the age of 71.

The former Hardy Boy star, 70, who shares children William, 30, and Lillie, 28, with his ex-wife, wrote a heartfelt message on social media, with a photo from their wedding.

“Dear Kirstie,” he wrote, “I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren we have. You will be missed. With love, Parker.’

Loving tribute: Parker Stevenson, 70, paid a loving tribute to his ex-wife, Kirstie Alley, following her death from colon cancer at age 71

The couple was married for 14 years from 1983 to 1997. Closer magazine reported that the star of Veronica’s Closet blamed the demise on complete opposites. “There was no infidelity in my marriage on either side. There was nothing but maybe other goals in life.’

The Emmy winner was diagnosed with colon cancer shortly before her death.

Colon cancer in the second leading cause of cancer death in the US according to the National Cancer Institute.

Opposites: Parker and Kirstie were married for 14 years before divorcing. Closer magazine reported that the star of Veronica’s Closet said, “There was no infidelity in my marriage, on either side. There was nothing but maybe different goals in life.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Kirstie on Scream Queens, described her co-star as “a great comedic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her real life.”

The fear movie icon shared a memory of a past holiday season, recalling, “She helped me buy my family rompers for Christmas that year. We agreed that we disagreed on some things, but we had mutual respect and a connection. Sad news.’

Selma Blair responded to the sad news by writing, “She was such a dynamite. Sad news indeed. May her memories be a blessing. Love.’

Comic book film: Jamie Lee Curtis remembered her Scream Queens co-star as a ‘great comic book film’

Kirstie was an active Scientologist and turned to the religion during her recovery from cocaine addiction. She was living in Clearwater, Florida, near Church headquarters at the time of her death.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that she had achieved “Thetan 8” status in the religion, the highest honor possible. The group learns that members will be reborn into a new life.

When fellow Scientologist and Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta heard the news of her death, he wrote on social media: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kristie. I know we’ll see each other again.’