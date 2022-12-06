Kirstie Alley’s death prompts social media users to Tweet ‘you had a good go at it’

Kirstie Alley’s passing prompted many social media users to tweet “you did a great job…thanks for your input.”

The former Cheers star’s death was announced Monday by her children True, 30, and Lily, 28, as they shared that she battled a brief battle with cancer before passing away at age 71.

Immediately after her death was announced, the phrase started popping up among many users on Twitter, who actually quoted Alley’s own condolence tweet to Stephen Hawking.

The Scream Queens star shared the message in 2018, after the famous theoretical physicist passed away after a long battle with ALS.

Hawking’s passing inspired many celebrities and public figures to express their gratitude for his contributions to the world.

However, Kirstie’s Tweet received backlash for what many considered the “heartless” tone.

The controversial post was subsequently removed from her social media platform.

While it seems that many people still haven’t forgotten about it, users tweeted the phrase on Monday. While some simply repeated the exact phrase, others added an “RIP Kirstie Alley before sharing the quote.”

There was also a user who wrote, “Stephen Hawking meet Kirstie Alley at the pearly gates all like ‘hey girl you did a great job… thanks for your input.”

Alley’s family said she was “surrounded by her immediate family and fought with great strength, making us sure of her never-ending joy in life and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

They continued, “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Alley hadn’t been seen in public for a while with her last known photo seen during a video in early September when she promoted her profile on Cameo on her Instagram page. There seemed to be no visible signs that she was ill and appeared with her trademark mane of thick blond hair.

In April of this year, she performed on the television program The Masked Singer.

The latest: Kirstie’s boyfriend John Travolta, 68, took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the actress, writing: ‘Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had’

Alley’s relatives said that “the zest for life and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy to create, were unparalleled and left us inspired to live life to the fullest, just like she did.

They concluded the statement by saying, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley’s friend and confidante John Travolta took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the actress, who he worked with on the Look Who’s Talking movies.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta, 68, said. “I know we’ll see each other again.”

Alley rose to fame in the sitcom Cheers which she joined in 1987. A staunch Hollywood star for decades, she hadn’t been seen on the big screen since 2015.