Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-star Shelley Long appears downcast as she’s seen for the first time

Shelley Long looked dejected as she walked her dog after Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer this week.

DailyMail.com spotted the reclusive actress, 73, with her little pup in a Los Angeles park on Tuesday.

The 1980s TV icon, who is very low profile these days, stepped outside near her house, dressed in sweatpants and sneakers, and kept her hands in the pockets of her brown wool coat.

Kirstie, 71, came onto the Cheers scene to replace Shelley as the lead at the start of season six, as tough businesswoman Rebecca Howe.

The late actress earned an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her role in 1991.

Shelley rose to fame in the 1980s sitcom, but also appeared in a range of other hit shows and movies, including The Money Pit, Troop Beverly Hills, Hello Again, and The Brady Bunch Movie

Shelley, who has been divorced twice and is the mother of one child, has been living in a $1.3 million apartment in the posh West Los Angeles enclave of Pacific Palisades, California since divorcing her second husband Bruce Tyson in 2004.

Kirstie told PEOPLE in an interview that when she arrived on set to take over from Shelley, who played intellectual barmaid Diane Chambers, she dressed exactly like her.

“I wanted to break the ice and start fresh,” Kirstie said.

She arrived on her first day in a blonde wig and a “goody-two-shoes” dress to the amusement of her new co-stars.

Alley had a successful career before and after Cheers, making her film debut in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan and co-starring with John Travolta and the voice of Bruce Willis in the series Look Who’s Talking.

She also reprized her Cheers role to appear as a guest character on Frasier opposite Kelsey Grammer, an on-screen love interest.

In his 1995 biography “So Far,” Kelsey claimed that Shelley was unpopular with Cheers producers, who he claimed were tired of her constant complaints about his own character and storylines.

Her character’s on-again, off-again romance with former Red Sox relief pitcher Sam Malone (played by fellow Emmy winner Ted Danson) kept the show at the top of the ratings year after year.

The beloved cast of Cheers burst onto the scene nearly 40 years ago

Ted Danson, who was a mainstay on the classic NBC sitcom, said he was on a flight and by chance decided to watch an episode of Cheers with Alley before learning of her death (pictured together in 1988)

Shelley dropped out at the end of Season 5 in 1986, believing her character had run its course.

But according to locals, she is rarely seen outside.

Despite starring in several iconic films, it was her role as Diane on Cheers that earned her an Emmy and endeared her to audiences.

Cheers stars Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson paid heartfelt tributes to their co-star

Danson, who was a mainstay on the NBC sitcom, said he was on a flight and by chance decided to watch an episode of Cheers with Kirstie before learning of her death, in which she is introduced by Tom Berenger.

He told People: “Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both touching and hysterically funny.

“She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh just as hard today. When I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had passed away.

“I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I’ll miss her.’

Grammer added, “I have always believed that grieving for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her.”