Kirstie Alley was comfortable speaking out about her weight loss struggles

Kirstie Alley has been open about her weight loss journey throughout her decades in the public eye.

The movie star, who passed away at age 71 after a brief battle with colon cancer, normalized by speaking out about her weight loss and struggle.

“If someone attacks me for my weight, I’m going to flourish and flourish somewhere else in the universe.” I’m the master of turning lemons into lemonade,’ she told Women’s health in 2014.

Icon: Kirstie Alley has been open about her weight loss journey throughout her decades in the public eye; seen June 5, 2011 in NYC

While appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2004, Kirstie said she signed up to do Jenny Craig because, “Honestly, I didn’t know how fat I was,” via People.

She ended up losing 75 pounds on the program and used her weight journey to launch her hit series Fat Actress the following year.

Kirstie also wrote a book about her journey called How To Lose Your A** and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star.

In 2005, the actress returned to Oprah, where she talked about Jenny Craig and the impact it had on her life after she reached 145 pounds.

“If someone attacks me for my weight, I’m going to flourish and flourish somewhere else in the universe.” I’m the master of turning lemons into lemonade,” she told Women’s Health in 2014; seen in 1989

“You know, I usually don’t say this, but… [Jenny Craig] has been a godsend. I needed a game. I’m one of those people that if you give me a sport or a game or make me something really cool then I’m on board,” she said.

And I was just tired of the whole topic — losing weight, blah blah blah. And this was so much fun because they have 8,000 things you can order [to eat]and you get your own advisor.

She returned to the show the following year, reflecting on her body image: “I was so introverted about my body. When I looked back at my movies and stuff [I thought], “Wow, you had a really nice body.” But at that moment I was [feeling] not good enough.”‘

Star: “You know, I don’t usually say this, but [Jenny Craig] has been a godsend. I needed a game. I’m one of those people that if you give me a sport or a game or make me something really cool then I’m on board,” she said; pictured 1986 on Prince of Bel Air

Delicious: “And I was just tired of the whole topic — losing weight, blah blah blah. And this was so much fun because they have 8,000 things you can order [to eat], and you get your own advisor; seen in 1988 in Pasadena

After she left Jenny Craig in 2007, Kirstie said in a 2011 interview that she was “on max eating load.” I didn’t like how I looked. I might have had fun times getting there, but there was nothing positive about being fat. My body had become very weak. I felt like I couldn’t move,” she said People.

Soon after, Kirstie joined Dancing With The Stars and ended up losing 100 pounds on the show and it led to her launching her Organic Liaison weight loss system.

In 2014, she rejoined Jenny Craig after seeing her gain weight and eventually lost 50 pounds; she used one Jenny Craig meal a day and then had a consultant.

Throwback: After she left Jenny Craig in 2007, Kirstie said in a 2011 interview that she was “on max eating load.” I didn’t like how I looked. I might have had fun times getting there, but there was nothing positive about being fat. My body had become very weak. I felt like I couldn’t move,” she told People; photo 2012

Notable: Soon after, Kirstie joined Dancing With The Stars and ended up losing 100 pounds on the show and it led to her launching her Organic Liaison weight loss system; seen

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Kirstie’s family announced her passing at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer that she only “recently discovered.”

Her children Lillie Price, 28, and William True, 30, announced their mother’s death: “We are sorry to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away.

A day later, her representatives confirmed via People.

Legend was treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, near her home in Clearwater, Florida.

She was surrounded by her immediate family and fought with great strength, giving us the assurance of her never-ending joy in life and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her family wrote via her social media on the evening of Dec. 5.

Kirstie was known for playing Rebecca Howe in Cheers, as well as Mollie in Look Who’s Talking and Look Who’s Talking Too with John Travolta, Diane Barrows in It Takes Two and more.