Kirstie Alley succumbed to colon cancer after a short battle

Kirstie Alley died after a brief battle with colon cancer: the actress, 71, had “recently discovered” she had the silent killer disease
- Kirstie’s representatives confirmed to People that she died after a battle with colon cancer.
- Her family said she had “recently” discovered the disease.
- The 71-year-old man had been receiving treatment at the Moffatt Cancer Center in Tampa.
- Colon cancer is known to be a silent killer because symptoms often do not appear until the patient has no cure.
Kirstie Alley died yesterday after a brief battle with colon cancer, her representatives have revealed.
The family of the 71-year-old woman announced yesterday that she had died after a brief battle with the disease she “recently discovered”.
Their representatives said Tuesday People that he had colon cancer, which is known as a ‘silent killer’ because symptoms usually take longer to appear than in other types of the disease.
Final photo from September 8: Kirstie Alley’s family and representatives have confirmed that she died of colon cancer.
In a statement on social media, her family said: “She was surrounded by her closest family and she fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her never-ending joie de vivre and the adventures ahead.”
“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”
John Travolta led the tributes to the actress on social networks.
‘Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you, Kirstie. I know we’ll see each other again,’ she said.
COLON CANCER: WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS?
Bowel or colorectal cancer affects the large intestine, which is made up of the colon and rectum.
Such tumors usually develop from precancerous growths, called polyps.
Symptoms include:
- bleeding from below
- Blood in the stool
- A change in bowel habits that lasts for at least three weeks.
- unexplained weight loss
- Extreme and unexplained tiredness
- Abdominal pain
Most cases do not have a clear cause; however, people are more at risk if:
- they are over 50
- Having a family history of the condition.
- Having a personal history of polyps in the intestine.
- You suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s disease.
- Lead an unhealthy lifestyle
Treatment usually involves surgery and chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
More than nine out of ten people with stage 1 bowel cancer survive five years or more after their diagnosis.
Unfortunately, only about a third of all colorectal cancers are diagnosed at this early stage.
Most people see a doctor when the disease has spread beyond the wall of the colon or rectum or to distant parts of the body, lowering the chance of a successful cure for colon cancer.
According to Bowel Cancer UK figures, more than 41,200 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in the UK.
It affects about 40 out of 100,000 adults each year in the US, according to the National Cancer Institute.