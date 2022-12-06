Kirstie Alley succumbed to colon cancer after a short battle

Kirstie Alley died after a brief battle with colon cancer: the actress, 71, had “recently discovered” she had the silent killer disease

Kirstie Alley died yesterday after a brief battle with colon cancer, her representatives have revealed.

The family of the 71-year-old woman announced yesterday that she had died after a brief battle with the disease she “recently discovered”.

Their representatives said Tuesday People that he had colon cancer, which is known as a ‘silent killer’ because symptoms usually take longer to appear than in other types of the disease.

Final photo from September 8: Kirstie Alley’s family and representatives have confirmed that she died of colon cancer.

In a statement on social media, her family said: “She was surrounded by her closest family and she fought with great strength, leaving us with the certainty of her never-ending joie de vivre and the adventures ahead.”

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother.”

John Travolta led the tributes to the actress on social networks.

‘Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you, Kirstie. I know we’ll see each other again,’ she said.