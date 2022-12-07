Kirstie Alley said she ‘regretted’ appearing on Oprah in a bikini in 2006 to show off weight loss

Kirstie Alley — who died of cancer on Monday at age 71 — admitted she regretted appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in a bikini.

The Cheers star debuted her slimmed-down figure on the talk show in 2006 after she lost 75 pounds, but later shared that she regretted the decision in an interview she gave Larry King in 2010.

‘It was my idea. I just thought if I could get myself to come out here in a bikini I know I’m liberated. And then I realized, “Oh my God! Now I have to live with this for the rest of my life,” she told King.

Regret: Kirstie Alley — who died of cancer on Monday at age 71 — admitted she regretted appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in a bikini; In the photo 2016

“Let me tell you something really stupid about myself,” the actress told the television host.

“This is what I said when I did that: No one is allowed to photograph. And I thought, well, there are no pictures, so this will be the end of it. I walk out, I go blah blah blah, and that’s the end,” she admitted.

‘So silly!’ she said. “All they have to do is take a frame shot…. I didn’t know this would be all over YouTube, it’s had millions of hits,” the star admitted in annoyance.

‘Oh my god, now I have to live with this!’: The Cheers star debuted her slimmed-down figure on the talk show in 2006, after she lost 75 pounds, but later shared that she regretted the decision

King chimed in and said, “It had a life of its own…”

‘It does!’ Alley stated. “It was his own show.” Alley also explained that it was her own idea: “Of course it wasn’t Oprah’s idea — she doesn’t have any stupid ideas!”

Alley has been candid about her weight journey over the years, and was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, losing 75 pounds on the program in 2004.

Candid: Alley has been candid about her weight journey over the years and was a Jenny Craig spokesperson for several years; In the photo 2019

Candid: She also launched her own comedy series titled Fat Actress in 2005 where she played an overweight woman trying to make it in Hollywood

The following year, she began her comedy series Fat Actress and further discussed her weight issues in her book How To Lose Your A** and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star, released in 2005.

She later joined Dancing With The Stars and ended up losing 100 pounds. However, her weight continued to yo-yo in the following years.

The star’s family announced on Monday that she had passed away after a short battle with the disease, which she only “recently discovered.”

Trim: When she joined Dancing With The Stars in 2011, she lost 100 pounds. However, her weight continued to yo-yo in the following years

This was told by its representatives on Tuesday People that she had colon cancer – known as a ‘silent killer’ because symptoms often take longer to appear than with other types of the disease.

She was treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, near her home in Clearwater.

In a statement posted on social media, her family said: “She was surrounded by her immediate family and fought with great strength, making us sure of her never-ending joy in life and whatever adventures lie ahead.

Alley rose to fame in the sitcom Cheers which she joined in 1987. A staunch Hollywood star for decades, she hadn’t been seen on the big screen since 2015.