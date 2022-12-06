Kirstie Alley reached ‘Thetan 8’ Scientology status: Church will hold memorial focused on ‘rebirth’

Before becoming a household name on the sitcom Cheers, actress Kirstie Alley was a devout Scientologist who credited the Church with helping her kick her cocaine habit and championed it for 40 years until her death yesterday.

Alley, 71, died yesterday after a brief battle with colon cancer – ironically a disease the church doesn’t quite believe in.

Her children say she only “recently discovered” she was ill, but was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, near her home in Clearwater next to Scientology Headquarters.

According to the laws of Scientology, which are rooted in the ideology that people are reborn multiple times, she will now be introduced to a “new life” where she will endure the challenges of the life she has just left behind.

A funeral has not yet been confirmed, but the church is said to be planning a memorial service at The Flag Building, its Florida headquarters.

Alley gushed about the church in her own magazines, on social media, and in interviews. She took issue with other celebs who had defected, saying their negative comments were all “bulls**t.”

Her death is the second from cancer among the upper echelons of the Church of Scientology in recent years – in 2020, Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta and one of Alley’s closest friends, passed away at the age of 57 after battling breast cancer.

Scientology opposes the scientifically proven facts about cancer, suggesting instead that cancer is the result of a “sexual dysfunction” in the body.

‘Cancer is not caused – never has been and never will be. It is not caused by the external environment or by any physiological activity.

“It always takes a second dynamic or sexual disturbance, such as the loss of children or some other mechanism to produce a condition known as cancer,” Ron L. Hubbard, the church’s founder, wrote in an article from 1980 in one of the Church’s journals.

Towards the end of her fight, Alley sought treatment. It’s unclear how long she suffered before turning to conventional medicine for help.

What is clear is her decades-long defense of the church, which led her to public feuds with defectors like Remini and Mike Rinder, and critics, including reporter Yashar Ali.

Alley with her close friend and co-star John Travolta, another Scientologist. Travolta joined in 1975

Alley with fellow Scientologists Tom Cruise, Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, in 2001

Alley fought defector Leah Remini’s claims for years, describing her comments as ‘bulls**t’

Alley exchanged barbs with journalist Yashar Ali on Twitter in 2018. He had tweeted that defector Paul Haggis was charged with assault

‘Man, you really hate this religion… what religion do you have sir? Just curious if you wrote this bigoted shit about all religions or just this one?

“I think it’s YOU who really enjoys this downfall, because it gives you one more chance to be spiteful. Get on with your hateful self,” she said in a 2018 Twitter spat with Ali.

He mourned her death on Tuesday, but also claimed that Scientologists — especially leader David Miscavige — would neither accept that she was dead nor sympathize with her cancer diagnosis.

After Leah Remini defected in 2013, Alley came out swinging for the church.

“First of all, I want everyone to know that I have hundreds of friends who joined Scientology and left Scientology.

‘You are not shunned, you are not pursued. All that stuff is bulls**t.

“If you generalize and if your aim is to speak ill and say things about an entire group… if you decide to make a blanket statement that Scientology is evil, then you are my enemy,” she told Howard Stern in a radio interview.

Alley’s relationship with the Church began in the late 1970s after her cocaine addiction spiraled out of control.

In her memoir, she wrote, “When I started doing Scientology I was a numb mess. I understood hell – depression, anxiety, addiction, failure and loss.

Alley’s home in Clearwater, Florida, which she bought from Lisa Marie Presley in 2001.

The home is steps away from Scientology’s headquarters, Flag, in Clearwater, Florida

The Flag Building in Clearwater, Florida. The church is expected to hold a memorial to Alley

Among her best friends were fellow Scientologists John Travolta and his wife Preston. In his tribute to her on social media on Monday, Travolta hinted at their shared faith. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kristie. I know we will see each other again,” he said

“I had used enough cocaine to kill several people. I weighed 112 pounds… We didn’t have the term in 1979, but I was a hot mess.”

She swore off drugs after her first meeting and spent the next 40 years defending the Church and its teachings.

Alley moved to Clearwater, Florida, in the early 2000s and purchased a waterfront home from fellow believer Lisa Marie Presley.

She opened a literacy center based on the Church’s teachings a year later and continued to defend Scientology against naysayers online.

Among her best friends were fellow Scientologists John Travolta and his wife Preston. In his tribute to her on social media on Monday, Travolta hinted at their shared faith.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kristie. I know we will see each other again,” he said.