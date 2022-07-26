Kirsten Dunst EXCLUSIVE: Seen for first time since she wed Jesse Plemons in Jamaica, flashes ring

Kirsten Dunst has been spotted for the first time since she married fiancé Jesse Plemons in Jamaica earlier this month.

The 40-year-old Spider-Man actress wore a blue dress as she flashed her very large diamond ring on her wedding finger along with her gold wedding ring in images obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. Her 34-year-old husband was by her side as he tenderly placed his arm over his beloved.

The A-list actors have been together for six years and have two sons: four-year-old Ennis and one-year-old James Plemons.

Here comes the bride!

They had enjoyed lunch at the French-style Marie et Cie café in Valley Village, California, where they ate sandwiches.

Dunst looked feminine in a dark blue sundress with lace on the neckline, sleeves and hem. She completed her look with black Birkenstock-style sandals while holding a hot pink water bottle.

The Jumanji actress also wore a silver anklet.

The blond beauty pulled her hair back while wearing light brown sunglasses with dark green lenses.

Jesse was fashionable in a dusty pink shirt with blue and white stripes. The pockets showed the pattern on the side.

He added dark trousers and blue Converse high-tops while showing a black watch and wearing dark sunglasses.

Page six reported in early July that they were getting married at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, citing a source.

“I can just confirm they’re married. No other details will be given,” Kirsten’s representative told the site.

Kirsten and Jesse started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo, and the following year they got engaged.

The couple also starred opposite each other in the 2021 Netflix drama Power Of The Dog, in which they played husband and wife.

They were both nominated for Oscars for their roles, but did not win.

“We first fell in love creatively and fell in love as actors,” Kirsten said earlier on Jimmy Kimmel Live!adding that her partner was her “favorite actor.”

Speaking of Jesse, Kirsten told the New York Times: ‘My first impression was, ‘Oh, he’s just like me.’ We were two people working in the same way, and it felt like a soul mate.’

“I knew he would be in my life forever,” she said. “It was one of those connections where you just know. But we are also very respectful people and were aware of the fact that we worked closely together.’

Jesse had that feeling too. Speaking to the NY Times, he said, “I knew she would be in my life for a long time.”

Jesse also spoke glowingly about Kirsten at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019.

“I don’t often remember every detail of meeting someone… Immediately, without much exchange of words, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, hospitable human being that she is,” said he.

Talking about their relationship in an interview with the LA Times earlier this year, Kirsten admitted that she and Jesse “call each other husband and wife.”

‘We call each other husband and wife. But right now we have to get married. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, throw a party and not have fun with everyone.’

Dunst grew up on camera as a child star and is best known for her roles in Little Women (1994), Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004), Melancholia ( 2011), The Two Faces of January (2014), Hidden Figures (2017) and The Power Of The Dog (2021).

Plemons had his breakthrough role in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad (2012-2013), and is also known for films such as Battleship (2012), Black Mass (2015), American Made (2017), The Irishman (2019), El Camino : A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) and Jungle Cruise (2021).