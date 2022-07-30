Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons look relaxed in LA weeks after tying knot in Jamaica

Kirsten Dunst and her new husband, Jesse Plemons, looked relaxed on a lunch date in Los Angeles Friday.

The newlyweds were seen exiting the Angelini Trattoria in West Hollywood with a doggie bag and one of their children in tow.

The Hidden Figures actress, 40, looked sleek in black, wearing a crew-neck top with flutter sleeves, straight-leg pants and wedge sandals.

She completed the look with dark sunglasses, a beaded necklace and her new wedding ring. The Screen Actors Guild Awards winner’s blonde hair was styled in a loose ponytail.

The Irish actor, 34. looked comfortable in worn jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, sneakers and sunglasses. At one point, he put his cute son on his shoulders.

The A-list actors have been together for six years and have two sons: four-year-old Ennis and one-year-old James Plemons.

Page six reported in early July that they were getting married at the luxury GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, citing a source.

“I can just confirm they’re married. No other details will be given,” Kirsten’s representative told the site.

Kirsten and Jesse started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo, and the following year they got engaged.

The couple also starred opposite each other in the 2021 Netflix drama Power Of The Dog, in which they played husband and wife.

Both were nominated for Oscars for their roles, but did not win.

“We first fell in love creatively and fell in love as actors,” Kirsten previously said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , adding that her partner was her “favorite actor.”

Speaking of Jesse, Kirsten told the New York Times, “My first impression was, ‘Oh, he’s just like me.’ We were two people working in the same way, and it felt like a soul mate.’

“I knew he would be in my life forever,” she said. “It was one of those connections where you just know. But we are also very respectful people and were aware of the fact that we worked closely together.’

Jesse had that feeling too. Speaking to the NY Times, he said, “I knew she would be in my life for a long time.”

First meeting: Kirsten and Jesse started dating in 2015 after meeting on the set of Fargo, and got engaged the following year/Pictured New York 2015

Jesse also spoke glowingly about Kirsten at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019.

“I don’t often remember every detail of meeting someone… Immediately, without much exchange of words, I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, hospitable human being that she is,” said he.

Talking about their relationship in an interview with the LA Times earlier this year, Kirsten admitted that she and Jesse “call each other husband and wife.” ‘We call each other husband and wife. But right now we have to get married. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, throw a party and not have fun with everyone.’

Dunst grew up on camera as a child star and is best known for her roles in Little Women (1994), Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004), Melancholia ( 2011), The Two Faces of January (2014), Hidden Figures (2017) and The Power Of The Dog (2021).

Plemons had his breakthrough role in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad (2012-2013), and is also known for films such as Battleship (2012), Black Mass (2015), American Made (2017), The Irishman (2019), El Camino : A Breaking Bad Movie (2019) and Jungle Cruise (2021).