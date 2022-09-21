Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons enjoy family lunch with eldest son

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were spotted on Tuesday spending time with their oldest son Ennis Howard.

The happy couple, 40 and 34 respectively, treated their four-year-old to lunch in Los Angeles’ affluent Toluca Lake neighborhood.

The couple also share one-year-old son James Robert, who was noticeably absent from the family outing.

Dunst kept it casual in a blue Rodarte t-shirt, which she tucked into stylish flared denim jeans.

She sauntered down the sidewalk on her way to the restaurant in a pair of bright yellow sandals.

The Spider-Man star looked just like the doting mother as she held her son’s hand.

Plemons looked comfortable in a green shirt, brown shorts and socks with sandals.

Dunst and her husband started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of Fargo, in which they both starred.

The actress has had several high profile relationships before and she was previously in a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she amicably divorced in 2004.

She started seeing Garrett Hedlund, with whom she starred in On The Road, and they eventually broke up in 2016.

The artist started seeing her current husband and they got engaged in 2017.

Dunst and Plemons then brought Ennis into their lives the year after the actor popped the big question.

The actress revealed she was pregnant for the second time in March last year.

In May, she gave birth to her second son, James Robert, one year old.

Dunst and Plemons waited just over a year after the birth of their son before they tied the knot in July 2022.

According to Page sixthe two took their vows at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

A representative told the media: “I can just confirm that they are married. No other details are given.’