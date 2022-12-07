Kirk Cameron banned from hosting readings of Christian children’s book at 50 public libraries

Actor Kirk Cameron has been repeatedly denied the chance to share his new Christian children’s book in community libraries because the government-funded institutions have rejected traditional coverage of the story or have chosen not to respond to requests on his behalf.

It is common for community libraries to run story programs for children and parents that coincide with the release of a new book

In recent years, libraries have come under fire for promoting drag queens and other LGBTQ+ stories to young children. It now appears that those same libraries, largely funded by taxpayers, have decided that there is no room in their programming for more traditional and faith-based titles.

Cameron’s book, As You Grow, “teaches biblical wisdom and the value of bringing forth the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, mildness, faithfulness, self-control.” according to the author.

Actor Kirk Cameron with his Christian children’s book As You Grow, published by Texas-based Brave Books

Cameron and his publisher have been rejected or ignored by more than 50 U.S. public libraries to which they offered a story hour to promote the new title

Most of these libraries, including the Rhode Island Rochambeau Library (pictured), have LGBTQ+-friendly stories but have rejected Cameron’s Christianity-themed book

Cameron himself is a married father of six children, four of whom are adopted. He has recently spoken out about sections of the left-wing establishment trying to indoctrinate children with progressive ideology as early as possible.

Several months ago, he spoke out against America’s public school systems, which he said had been taken over by radical progressives who want to teach critical race theory and gender ideology to young children.

“It’s sad to say they’re doing more for grooming, for sexual mayhem and the progressive left than any real education about the things most of us want to teach our kids,” he said while promoting his movie, The Homeschool awakening. .

Now he’s partnered with conservative children’s book publisher Brave Books, which produces “pro-God, pro-America, and anti-woke values.”

Brave books told Fox news that it had been explicitly denied a story hour in several libraries because of the ideology of Cameron’s book.

In Providence, Rhode Island, the Rochambeau Public Library told the publisher over the phone, “No, we’ll get you to run a program in our space.”

‘We are a very gay-friendly library. Our coverage is inconsistent,” the librarian added.

When asked about filling out paperwork to request a story hour, the employee said, “You can fill out the form to reserve space, to run the program in our space – but we won’t run your program.” ‘

The Rochambeau Public Library regularly hosts a program it calls “Queer Umbrella,” a “club and safe space where teens can learn, discuss, and connect about queer history, art, community resources, and more,” according to the website. It is available to all members of the LGBTQ+ community aged 12 and over.

The San Diego Public Library told Brave that the As You Grow story hour probably isn’t “something we would do.”

“Because of how diverse our community is, I don’t know how many people you would get,” the library representative said.

However, the library does host a teen queer book club and a range of other “LGBTQIA events.”

The San Lorenzo Public Library in Alameda County, California, is yet another location Brave told them they were “not interested” in his book.

That library recently hosted a legal clinic for individuals interested in “filling out name and gender marker changes in court and updating identity documents such as CA birth certificates, driver’s licenses/IDs, passports, and social security cards.”

The event was part of the ‘Every Month Is Pride Month’ series.

The San Lorenzo Public Library made headlines during the summer when it Drag Queen Story Hour was disrupted by five men who were described as members of the far-right Proud Boy organization.

Cameron’s new book, As You Grow, has been turned down for story hours at a number of public libraries across the country, many of which feature LGBTQ-centered events such as drag queen story hours and legal workshops on changing one’s legal name and gender

Drag Queen Story Hour at California’s San Lorenzo Public Library, where Brave was told there was no interest in having him host a story hour, but recently hosted a legal clinic for individuals interested in ” completing name and gender marker changes in court’ held

Brave Books CEO Trent Talbot said, “It is appalling to discover that many of our government-funded libraries have now become centers of indoctrination that refuse to allow Biblical wisdom to be taught to our children”

The Indianapolis Public Library said Cameron’s book was inconsistent with its “strategic plan” to promote “diverse” authors.

‘When we have author visits, they are usually coordinated through our departments. We’re really hungry. We have a strategic plan, so we really look at authors who are diverse. Authors of color. That’s really been our focus,” an employee tells Brave Books.

When the Texas-based publishing house pointed out that Cameron’s book contributes to a diversity of ideas, they were told that the library “focuses on racial equality.”

Commenting on his inability to get booked at more than 50 libraries contacted by Brave, Kirk said, “This is proof more than ever that we are being destroyed in the battle for the hearts and minds of our children.”

Government-funded libraries are green-lighting “gender marker and name change clinics” while denying a story time that would involve reading a book that teaches biblical wisdom. How much clearer can it get?

“We have to fight back or we will lose our children and this country,” he said.

“The awakened left understands that morality is instilled at age 10, and they want their morality to win, not the morality that the Bible teaches,” he added.

While Cameron and Brave say they will continue to promote the title among America’s roughly 9,000 public libraries, their efforts began with a series of disappointments.

Public libraries are mainly funded by local governments. A very small portion of library funds come from the federal government, grants, and donations.

Generally, public funding is disbursed by the local government and generated through taxpayers’ money, library fines, parking fines, and other ways the city or town generates revenue.