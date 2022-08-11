Kirby’s Dream Buffet will soon be feasting on Nintendo Switch

Kirby’s dream buffetthe Kirby flavor Mario partylike game that will no doubt cure our collective depression has a release date. On August 17 – less than a week away – you and three other friends can roll, eat and puyo your way to become the fattest, happiest Kirby on the block.

In addition to sharing the release date, Nintendo is also sharing went into more detail about what to expect from the game. There are three game modes where you and your friends compete to eat the most strawberries. There is a race mode with a track littered with obstacles to dodge and food for your Kirby to eat. The more you eat, the stronger you become, able to bully your competitors off the track to be the first to reach the goal. In the minigame mode, you compete in a small battle arena to eat as many strawberries as possible before the time runs out. Finally, in Battle Royale mode, knock Kirbys off the platform to steal their strawberries and take the win.

In each game mode, Kirby has the Copy Food ability that allows him to transform and gain powers based on the food he ate. Kirby’s dream buffet will sell for $15, which seems reasonable considering the game doesn’t seem to have much depth beyond “have cake, will travel”. Hopefully Nintendo will add more stages and game modes in the future – because who wouldn’t want more Kirby in their life? I mean, WATCH HIM!!

Image: Nintendo

God, I wish it was me.