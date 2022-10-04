‘Kipferl’: Guiding the defense against jumping genes

by IMBA- Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences

Two Drosophila egg chambers with different nuclei: Wild Type (left) or upon Kipferl inactivation (right). The DNA is shown in blue and Rhino in green. Upon mutation or deletion of the partner protein Kipferl (right), Rhino loses its affinity for the piRNA cluster sequences across the genome (green dots in the left panel) but is sequestered by the pericentromeric satellite arrays (green crescent-like shapes in the right panel). The crescent shapes inspired the name “Kipferl”, the name of an Austrian pastry. Credit: Baumgartner/Brennecke/IMBA



Much of our DNA is made up of selfish repetitive DNA elements, some of which can jump from one place in the genome to another and potentially damage the genome. Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (IMBA) describe how different types of repetitive DNA elements are controlled by the same silencing mechanism in the ovaries of fruit flies.

Central to their findings is an uncharacterized protein that the researchers dubbed “Kipferl,” which allows for the effective control of jumping genes. The findings suggest that several selfish elements compete for the host genome’s defenses and that Kipferl may be the first of a series of similarly acting molecules yet to be discovered. The findings are published in eLife.

About half of the human genome, and a fifth of the fruit fly genome, is made up of genetic parasites similar to genes that can make copies of themselves and insert themselves into arbitrary parts of our genome, potentially disrupting normal gene expression. Several defense mechanisms have been developed to keep these so-called transposons under control.

One such mechanism is an RNA interference system called the piRNA pathway. The piRNA pathway is a minor RNA silencing pathway that is conserved throughout the animal kingdom, from sponges to mammals. This silencing mechanism uses piRNAs generated from transposon-rich sequences in the DNA called “piRNA clusters.”

piRNAs are small RNAs that couple with so-called Argonaute proteins of the silencing machinery to target the transposons complementary to their sequence. Therefore, these piRNAs serve as blueprints to identify and silence transposons with complementary sequences in the genome, no matter how far they could jump.

The fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, in which the piRNA pathway was first identified, uses a protein called “Rhino” to find piRNA clusters in its genome. How Rhino recognizes the piRNA clusters in DNA, however, remained unknown.

“Previous in vitro data had demonstrated an affinity of Rhino for a specific epigenetic trait, the chromatin modification H3K9me3,” said IMBA group leader Julius Brennecke, the study’s corresponding author. This modification is a marker of “heterochromatin”, a form of densely packed DNA in which genes are silenced.

However, H3K9me3 is not specific for piRNA clusters, but is also commonly found in other densely packed regions of the genome. There, H3K9me3 is bound by the major heterochromatin protein 1 (HP1), a close relative of Rhino.

Why HP1 and Rhino bind to different subsets of heterochromatin, even though they both have a similar affinity for the same chromatin modification, has long been unclear. “Without a doubt, H3K9me3 was required, but not sufficient, to explain Rhino’s binding to chromatin. Therefore, we knew there must be additional molecular cues that help Rhino target piRNA clusters,” Brennecke added.

In the search for this molecular cue, the team cataloged Rhino’s direct interactors, looking for a partner protein that could potentially lead Rhino to piRNA clusters. Using a combination of genetic, genomic and imaging approaches, the researchers identified Rhino’s “companion” in Drosophila’s ovaries: a protein that contains several zinc finger folds they named “Kipferl.”

Kipferl not only binds to rhinoceros, but also uses his zinc fingers for sequence-specific binding to guanosine-rich DNA motifs. The team found that most piRNA clusters are defined by the combination of Kipferl’s specific DNA binding sites with local heterochromatin. At these sites, the interaction of Rhino with H3K9me3 epigenetic markers is stabilized by Kipferl, which explains why Rhino binds to only a small fraction of all heterochromatin in the genome.

To add a level of complexity, the team knew that Rhino doesn’t just localize to piRNA clusters. Rhinoceros had recently been shown to bind to so-called ‘satellite arrays’. These are repetitive sequences of non-coding and non-transposing DNA located close to the centromeres of the chromosomes.

“We saw a striking effect on rhinoceros when we generated flies with mutated or absent Kipferl and looked at them under the microscope,” said first author Lisa Baumgartner, a PhD student in IMBA’s Brennecke lab. When Kipferl was mutated, Rhino was no longer located in the piRNA clusters across the genome. Instead, it accumulated heavily on genomic satellite arrays.

“Instead of smaller dots distributed around the core, we saw rhinoceroses forming different crescent-like shapes. Based on this very first observation, we named the new protein ‘Kipferl’, after a popular Austrian pastry in the shape of a croissant. We discovered only much later that these structures corresponded to mega-base pieces of satellite arrays.” Therefore, the scientists showed that Kipferl helped to properly distribute Rhino to piRNA clusters and prevent its sequestration to satellite arrays.

Rhinoceros is one of the fastest evolving proteins in the fly genome. Brennecke and his team hypothesize that this rapid evolution may be due to positive evolutionary pressures from the satellite arrays.

“The satellite arrays don’t transpose, but can recombine. However, if they do this in an uncontrolled way, whole chromosome arms can be lost. Therefore, the satellite arrays may need a control mechanism involving Rhino and other piRNA pathway components to help package them.” in tight heterochromatin, which could be why the satellite arrays seem to want to isolate all the rhinoceroses they could find,” explains Baumgartner.

Baumgartner thinks that rhinoceros and the piRNA pathway may play very different roles in their interactions with the satellite arrays or the piRNA clusters and transposons. “The jumping and multiplying of transposons endangers the functionality of the genome, making it necessary for the piRNA pathway to silence them,” she says.

Therefore, in the eyes of transposons, the piRNA pathway is the ‘enemy’ that prevents them from spreading throughout the genome. Satellite arrays, on the other hand, just need an extra layer of control to ensure they can maintain their high copy number without affecting the genome by unwanted recombination, so in the eyes of the satellite arrays, I would imagine Rhino as a factor that guarantees their survival,” she explains.

Based on these observations and analyses, the scientists suggest that the satellite arrays may be using a different partner protein such as Kipferl to locate Rhino in their DNA.

“To counter the sequestration of Rhino by the satellite arrays, we speculate that Kipferl may have evolved out of a need to help Rhino retarget to the piRNA clusters. Therefore, our findings suggest that Rhino may be caught in a crossfire of genetic conflict. ” says Brennecke. Moreover, Rhino is expressed both in the testicles and in the ovaries of the fruit fly, while Kipferl is expressed only in the ovaries. “Kipferl may be the first of a number of Rhino guidance factors yet to be discovered,” Brennecke concludes.

More information:

Lisa Baumgartner et al, The Drosophila ZAD zinc finger protein Kipferl leads rhinoceros to piRNA clusters, eLife (2022). Journal information:

eLife

Provided by IMBA- Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences