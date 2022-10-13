Kings vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Sacramento Kings (2-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center
Playtime: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Sacramento Kings 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (10pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
🚨 5 more minutes until tip!
Look at at
(Note: stream is limited to fans who live within 120 kilometers of @Golden1Center) pic.twitter.com/K9coyvzAGR – 21:55
Tonight’s starting lineup
@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/eLE4uwwWNw – 21:52
Not a great look from Phoenix. Half of their team is seated. pic.twitter.com/RX9nmbNU3J – 21:40
Kings starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, HB, Lyles and Sabonis – 21:34
Appetizers for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Trey Lyles
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Domantas Sabonis – 21:34
Trey Lyles takes on KZ Okpala tonight in the Kings preseason game vs. suns. – 21:34
Starting Lineups
Suns: Washington, Okogie, Lee, Craig, Landale
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis – 21:33
Kings starters vs. suns
#41 – F – Trey Lyles
#40 – F – Harrison Barnes
#10 – C – Domantas Saboni
#9 – G – Kevin Huerter
#5 – G – De’Aaron Fox – 21:33
#Sun tanning appetizer:
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale- 21:33
Appetizers vs Kings
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale- 9.30 pm
“I don’t foresee it being anything too serious, long term. I just want to respect it while I still can. Get right.”
Landry Shamet has a problem with his left hip as he will miss his 2nd preseason game tonight.
Said it was a gradual one. First tightness, practiced and it got worse. #Sun tanning – 21:29
#Kings injury report:
OUT: Keegan Murray (non-COVID disease), Richaun Holmes (non-COVID disease).
Holmes played for #Sun tanning. – 21:13
Chris Paul and Devin Booker get extra shots in pregame pic.twitter.com/Ec7iHPrrZH – 21:11
Chris Paul gets some shots over Jarrett Jack. Mikal Bridges comes to help and CP3 misses. So as soon as Bridges takes his free throw, you know CP3 had to come in to say something pic.twitter.com/ZCnn7KRGys – 8:54 PM
Monty Williams talks about Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges tonight, saying that’s one of the reasons they signed Saben Lee and Adonis Arms.
#Suns has 10 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/1kgfYZY8lb – 8:52 PM
“Then he should be back. He’s dealing with a personal family deal.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Dario Saric when asked if he should be back for the October 19 opening game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujE7PeHcI9 – 20:42
The Kings have Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes vs. the Phoenix Suns ruled out tonight due to non-COVID illnesses. – 8:37 PM
Neither Keegan Murray nor Richaun Holmes will be playing in Phoenix tonight. – 8:36 PM
Updated injury report vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID disease) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (non-COVID disease) – OFF – 8:36 PM
No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges tonight, said Monty Williams
Cam Johnson (thumb) Cameron Payne (finger) Landry Shamet (hip) and Dario Saric (personal) OUT
Williams said Saric should be back for the opener. Family business. Others go there #Sun tanning – 8:23 PM
Bundle up for the new season with tonight’s @PayPal Item of the Game!
: pic.twitter.com/RxzSFUuVSQ – 8:19 pm
Monty Williams said Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges won’t be playing tonight – 8:17 pm
No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton tonight, according to Monty Williams. – 8:17 pm
Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be available for the Suns regular season opener. Said Cam Johnson dribbling was a good step forward, Cam Payne hasn’t been able to do much and Landry Shamet is day to day – 8:17 pm
Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be back for opening night. Saric is dealing with a personal, family issue.
Williams described Landry Shamet’s status as day-to-day – 8:16 PM
What to expect from the new Suns Saben Lee and Adonis Arms – via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/aSjGBAoiyc – 20:02
For those curious, I’ve provided a brief overview of Saben Lee and Adonis Arms in today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast! Plus, we talked about Suns trading rumours, shootaround updates, and more:
pic.twitter.com/Ahgmocgte1 – 7:00 pm
If Suga Free can get married, the Kings can definitely make the playoffs – 18:44
“Being a Latina leader is super important to me because it inspires other little girls who look like me.”
Learn more about Phoenix Sun’s Charities Operations & Program Manager Margarita Cortez journey in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/f1QIusqtZh – 18:17
Roar With Us 🔊 #WallpaperWednesday
Build and learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/S0aVG0gVP3 – 5:00 p.m.
Full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ featuring @Gambo987 is now published @getcallinApple and Spotify.
Lots of details about Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Phoenix in general, a Utah trading scenario and Grant Williams’ expansion: callin.com/link/gPptujJfmx – 16:32
Staying in the moment is key for HB
@Harrison Barnes | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/MFWPPhxWMe – 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON