Kings vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (2-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (2-2) at Footprint Center

Playtime: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Sacramento Kings 0, Phoenix Suns 0 (10pm ET)

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

🚨 5 more minutes until tip!
Look at at

(Note: stream is limited to fans who live within 120 kilometers of @Golden1Center) pic.twitter.com/K9coyvzAGR21:55

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s starting lineup 1665246303 957 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions

@De’Aaron Fox

@Kevin Huerter

@Trey Lyles

@Harrison Barnes

@Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/eLE4uwwWNw21:52

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Not a great look from Phoenix. Half of their team is seated. pic.twitter.com/RX9nmbNU3J21:40

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings starters for tonight vs. Phoenix:
De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, HB, Lyles and Sabonis – 21:34

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Appetizers for @Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Trey Lyles
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Domantas Sabonis – 21:34

Sean Cunningham @Sean Cunningham

Trey Lyles takes on KZ Okpala tonight in the Kings preseason game vs. suns. – 21:34

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Starting Lineups
Suns: Washington, Okogie, Lee, Craig, Landale
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Lyles, Sabonis – 21:33

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. suns
#41 – F – Trey Lyles
#40 – F – Harrison Barnes
#10 – C – Domantas Saboni
#9 – G – Kevin Huerter
#5 – G – De’Aaron Fox – 21:33

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin
#Sun tanning appetizer:
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale- 21:33
Phoenix Suns @Sun tanning

Appetizers vs Kings
Duane Washington Jr.
Josh Okogie
Damion Lee
Torrey Craig
Jock Landale- 9.30 pm

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

“I don’t foresee it being anything too serious, long term. I just want to respect it while I still can. Get right.”
Landry Shamet has a problem with his left hip as he will miss his 2nd preseason game tonight.
Said it was a gradual one. First tightness, practiced and it got worse. #Sun tanning21:29

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin
#Kings injury report:
OUT: Keegan Murray (non-COVID disease), Richaun Holmes (non-COVID disease).
Holmes played for #Sun tanning. – 21:13
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul and Devin Booker get extra shots in pregame pic.twitter.com/Ec7iHPrrZH21:11

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Chris Paul has quite a good touch pic.twitter.com/rk75alwOzV8:58 PM

Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul gets some shots over Jarrett Jack. Mikal Bridges comes to help and CP3 misses. So as soon as Bridges takes his free throw, you know CP3 had to come in to say something pic.twitter.com/ZCnn7KRGys8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

Monty Williams talks about Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges tonight, saying that’s one of the reasons they signed Saben Lee and Adonis Arms.
#Suns has 10 players tonight. pic.twitter.com/1kgfYZY8lb8:52 PM

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

“Then he should be back. He’s dealing with a personal family deal.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Dario Saric when asked if he should be back for the October 19 opening game against Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ujE7PeHcI920:42

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings have Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes vs. the Phoenix Suns ruled out tonight due to non-COVID illnesses. – 8:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @Sean Cunningham

Neither Keegan Murray nor Richaun Holmes will be playing in Phoenix tonight. – 8:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Updated injury report vs. Phoenix Suns – 10/12:
Keegan Murray (non-COVID disease) – OUT
Richaun Holmes (non-COVID disease) – OFF – 8:36 PM

Duane Rankin @Duane Rankin

No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges tonight, said Monty Williams
Cam Johnson (thumb) Cameron Payne (finger) Landry Shamet (hip) and Dario Saric (personal) OUT
Williams said Saric should be back for the opener. Family business. Others go there #Sun tanning8:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Sun tanning

Bundle up for the new season with tonight’s @PayPal Item of the Game!
: pic.twitter.com/RxzSFUuVSQ8:19 pm

Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges won’t be playing tonight – 8:17 pm

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges or Deandre Ayton tonight, according to Monty Williams. – 8:17 pm

Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be available for the Suns regular season opener. Said Cam Johnson dribbling was a good step forward, Cam Payne hasn’t been able to do much and Landry Shamet is day to day – 8:17 pm

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said Dario Saric should be back for opening night. Saric is dealing with a personal, family issue.
Williams described Landry Shamet’s status as day-to-day – 8:16 PM

Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

What to expect from the new Suns Saben Lee and Adonis Arms – via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/aSjGBAoiyc20:02

Gerard Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

For those curious, I’ve provided a brief overview of Saben Lee and Adonis Arms in today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast! Plus, we talked about Suns trading rumours, shootaround updates, and more:
pic.twitter.com/Ahgmocgte17:00 pm

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Phoenix Suns @Sun tanning

“Being a Latina leader is super important to me because it inspires other little girls who look like me.”
Learn more about Phoenix Sun’s Charities Operations & Program Manager Margarita Cortez journey in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/f1QIusqtZh18:17

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

