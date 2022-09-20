King’s goddaughter India Hicks shares photos of herself in mourning dress before Queen’s funeral

The King’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has shared pictures of herself posing in mourning with fans on Instagram, following the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Hicks, 55, shared two pictures with his 345,000 followers on Instagram – including one with his mother Lady Pamela Hicks, who also attended the service at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

In an emotional speech, Hicks, who was a bridesmaid at the King’s wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, said it had been a ‘privilege’ to attend the service.

In the images, Hicks is seen wearing a tight-fitting black dress with an ornate pattern, matched with a striking bobbed headdress with oversized floral decoration; the socialite and mother-of-five also wore black suede knee-high boots to the historic occasion.

Lady Pamela Hicks, who is Prince Philip’s cousin and daughter of Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, looked directly at the camera after the photograph of herself with her youngest daughter.

Wearing a stylish pleated dress, with patent black loafers and a wide-brimmed hat, the aristocrat belied her 93 years. Both ladies wore brooches, with Lady Pamela wearing a diamond bow brooch paired with a five-strand pearl necklace.

Captioning the pictures on her social media account, Hicks said: ‘What a privilege. To have seen the sun set over Westminster Abbey last night and to return today, beside my mother, for the state funeral, followed by the committal service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.’

India has stayed in the country for the mourning period, tying her hair in a low bun and choosing a black fascinator for the service

King Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks shed a tear as she entered Westminster Abbey on Monday to say her final farewell to the Queen

India, who shares sons Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and daughter Domino, 13, with partner David Flint Wood, lives in the Bahamas but was in the UK last week to celebrate her one year. wedding day, when the Queen died aged 96.

Lady Pamela’s father, Earl Mountbatten, was affectionately known as ‘Uncle Dickie’ to Prince Philip and the Queen, and was seen as hugely influential in the early lives of both royals.

Through her father, she is a great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, which also makes her a distant cousin of the Queen.

India was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. She is pictured second left at the wedding of the Queen and Diana

Lady Pamela is the daughter of Earl Mountbatten, brother of Prince Philip’s mother. She has previously served as a lady-in-waiting to Her Majesty. The pair have been lifelong friends, pictured throughout their lives

Lady Pamela has previously shared insights into family life for the Windsors.

She recalled in a podcast interview last year how the Queen was always ‘patient’ and ‘kind’ to her mother-in-law Princess Alice of Battenberg, who could be ‘very sharp and difficult

“I remember she lived in Windsor and we were waiting to have lunch,” Lady Pamela recalled. ‘The equerry had come to fetch her to lunch with the Queen.

Lady Pamela Hicks was one of the bridesmaids at Prince Philip’s wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947

“He was a new equerry, a young man of about twenty, and thought he must entertain Princess Alice and talk to her.

“He asked imprudently, “and what have you been doing this morning, madam,” to which Princess Alice replied, “And what has that got to do with you?”

Lady Pamela also explained that despite living under the same roof as her son, Princess Alice and Prince Philip led very separate lives.

“She was in a dressing gown, of her own choosing, in the attic,” said Lady Pamela. ‘While Prince Philip was very busy downstairs.’