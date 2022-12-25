Kings County receives Ebenezer Award over wake edict banning Christmas or Hannukah displays

A Washington state employee has been awarded an “Ebenezer Award” after he banned other employees from displaying Christmas or Hanukkah decorations on Zoom calls while working from home to avoid offending colleagues of other beliefs.

King County, which includes Seattle, received this year’s award from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty for its “Christmas Decoration Guidelines,” the group announced last week.

The guidelines banned county employees from displaying religious objects on their video backgrounds, including nativity scenes, the crucifix, the Star of David and menorahs.

The rules, written by Gloria Ngezaho – the Workforce Equity Manager for King County’s Department of Human Resources – explicitly state that public displays of religious beliefs “may cause disruption to colleagues or members of the public who do not share that particular religion.”

“Some employees may not share your religion, practice any religion, or share your enthusiasm for Christmas decorations. Displays of religious symbols may only be displayed in an employee’s personal workspace,” the announcement read.

Dubbed “the most outrageous offender” of this year’s winter holidays, Becket likened King County’s reception of the Ebenezer award to “delivering a lump of coal in recognition of large-scale gluttony.”

Past winners of the Ebenezer Award include the American Humanist Association, which sought to stop schools from sending care packages to children in need; the Department of Veteran Affairs, which banned employees at the Salem, Virginia facility from saying “Merry Christmas” to veterans; and the University of Minnesota, which two years ago banned holiday suits, Santa Clauses, bows, dreidels and even wrapped presents from campus.

“King County religious workers will likely feel like the plundered residents of Whoville this Christmas and Hanukkah season,” said Montse Alvarado, COO and executive director of Becket. “The government has no right to rob its employees of the holiday spirit by forcing them to remove their cribs and menorahs, especially in their own homes.”

“This is the time of year when Americans should come together in the spirit of Christmas to support each other and spread joy and hope,” Alvarado added in a statement. “But as always, there are bureaucrats like those in King County who cut religion out of the holiday season. Let’s hope their hearts grow a few sizes this Christmas.’

Pictured: A Christmas parade in Bellevue, a Seattle suburb

In contrast to his polarizing stance on this year’s holiday season, Ngezaho previously shared a “personal, reflective piece” with King County employees titled “Black Lives Matter.” What’s next?’, following the murder of George Floyd in the summer of 2020.

“It’s only been a few weeks since I witnessed, besides the world, the murder of George Floyd at the hands, or should I say knees, of a white police officer. I sat in silence, along with my family, angry and not knowing what to do,” he wrote, also recalling a time when his four-year-old daughter asked him to be careful while on his way to work . , shortly after Floyd’s death, sparking protests across the US

‘Not long after that I decided to share my thoughts with my network. This was a space I needed at the time, because my whole family was in pain, and I had to let out the fire that was inside me.”

‘[…] Contrary to some rhetoric out there, the challenges we face are not between black skinned people versus white skinned people. This is about anyone, at least anyone who doesn’t associate with and subscribe to white supremacy or racism,” Ngezaho added.

“There are plenty of people in my circle who have tried to reframe this fight against racism, making it sound like it was a fight between black skinned people and white skinned people. I’ve had to constantly check and correct them to make it clear that we’re fighting a cancerous ideology – white supremacy – not people.”

The Kings County employee went on to write that he had to remind himself not to be provoked by other people’s reactions as “it’s much easier to make mistakes and make things worse in the heat of the moment because every reaction tends to be reactionary’.

Finally, two years ago, Ngezaho had to remind himself that he is not alone in his fight against racism.

“When I say I’m not alone, I don’t mean there are other black-skinned people who are facing the same battle and fighting alongside me,” he wrote.

“I mean to say that there are many people of all skin colors (Asian, Black, White, Latin, Native, Mixed…) who are with me, march with me, think with me, fight alongside me, often with their own life on the line.’

This brings me back to the first point I made; this is not black vs. white issue, but everyone vs. racism.’