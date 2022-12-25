King’s Christmas speech was broadcast online for NINE HOURS before being shown in Britain

The broadcast of King’s Day on Christmas Day was shared online nine hours before it was shown to the nation.

The first address of the new monarch was posted yesterday at around 6am GMT on a YouTube account called The Royal Grift.

The pre-recorded message is allowed to be shown at 3pm local time in Commonwealth countries such as Tuvalu, New Zealand and Australia where the king is head of state – some 12 to 13 hours earlier than UK GMT time. But this is only on the condition that it is not recorded or uploaded to any streaming platform.

Last night it was unclear from which country the unauthorized video originated. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said of the leak: “It’s happened before.” It was not clear whether the Palace would take action against YouTube.

In 1992, during the late Queen’s ‘annus horribilis’, a probe was launched after the address was published in The Sun just two days before Christmas.

The Queen sued for copyright infringement and later accepted an apology and a donation of £200,000 to charity.

The King’s great-grandfather, King George V, provided the first royal Christmas broadcast live on radio from Sandringham in 1932.

The fixed time of 3 p.m. each year was chosen in 1932 because it was considered the best time to reach most countries of the British Empire via short wave

The General Post Office was used to reach Australia, Canada, India, Kenya and South Africa.