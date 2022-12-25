King’s 2022 Christmas message ignores Harry and Meghan

They went to church on Christmas morning and spent about 45 minutes greeting well-wishers, some of whom had gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church in the early hours of Christmas morning. Prince George, from left, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave the church after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Credit: Footage shown during the King’s message showed members of the Royal Family at work, including the late Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Queen’s consort, the Princess Royal, Anne, and the early and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie. Harry and Meghan did not show up, nor did Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military honors and deposed as a working royal over his friendship with American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The King also praised his William and Catherine, the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales, and named his wife Camilla, but most of his speech was dedicated to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

On Christmas morning, the royal family leaves the church. The King is the first male monarch to grace the television screens of millions of Britons celebrating Christmas. But he referred to the late Queen – the first ever to broadcast a televised Christmas message – during his speech, linking her public service to faith and the message of Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus. "My mother's faith in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also of her faith in people – and I share that with all my heart," said the king.

"It is a belief in each person's extraordinary ability to touch the lives of others with kindness and compassion and to shine a light in the world around them. "This is the essence of our community and the foundation of our society," he said.

William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, greet royal fans with their son, Prince George. The king said this light was being shone through the army and aid workers keeping London safe, allowing millions to mourn his mother in September, as well as teachers, health and social workers and everyone in public service. Nurses and paramedics and border guards, as well as postal, rail and London transport workers have all gone on strike in the run-up to Christmas.

The government and unions are locked in a battle over whether wage increases should exceed record high inflation, with the government saying wage demands are unaffordable and will push inflation further, while unions say rising prices mean those already on low wages, their real wages are declining. The king acknowledged that it was a time of “great anguish and hardship”. “Whether it’s for people around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disasters, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and feed and keep their families warm,” he said. But he said those who “react easily to the plight of others” in the UK and Commonwealth were another example of light prevailing over darkness. “Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united to feed the hungry and offer love and support throughout the year,” he said.