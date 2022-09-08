King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands lead foreign royal tributes to the Queen

<!–

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral, shortly after it was announced she was “under medical supervision” after doctors expressed concerns about her health.

After her death, the King and Queen of the Netherlands and their daughter Princess Beatrix posted a statement on Instagram in which they praised the monarch’s wisdom.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima paid tribute to the Queen in a statement on the official Instagram account of the Dutch Royal Family (photo: the Queen, centre, Queen Máxima, left, King Willem-Alexander, second from left, the new King Charles III, second from right, Queen Consort Camilla, right at Buckingham Palace in October 2018)

Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands attend a ceremonial welcome at the Horse Guards Parade in 2018

The statement read: “We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and affection.

Steadfast and wise, she has devoted her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the UK and its royal family, and we share their grief at this time.

“We are very grateful for the close friendship of our countries, to which Queen Elizabeth has made such an unforgettable contribution.”

The official account of the Dutch royal family posted photos of the Queen, the new King Charles III and the new Queen Consort Camilla that Willem-Alexander and Máxima received at Buckingham Palace during a state visit in October 2018.

Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands share a joke during the two-day visit of the Dutch royal family to the UK in 2018

The Queen walks through the halls of Buckingham Palace to attend a state banquet as she hosts the Dutch royal family in 2018

The Swedish Royal Family also paid tribute to the Queen after the news of her death was announced.

In a statement also posted to the Royal Family’s official Instagram page, King Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus said: “My family and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear relative Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen served her countries and the Commonwealth with extraordinary devotion and duty.

She has been a constant presence not only in British society but internationally.

“She has always been dear to my family and a valuable link in our shared family history.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty’s family and her peoples.”

Following an announcement earlier today that doctors were concerned about the Queen’s health, her children, including new King Charles III, traveled to Balmoral.

Prince William and Prince Harry, who happen to visit the UK, also traveled to the Royal Estate.

The Duchess of Cambridge stayed in Windsor to look after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have just started their new school, while the Duchess of Sussex also stayed in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pulled out of their appearance at the WellChild Awards tonight in London, and the ceremony is expected to continue.

Queen Máxima is currently visiting the US, where she would meet Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Steve Adler to discuss the close economic ties between the Netherlands and the US state.

The Netherlands was the closest training partner to Texas within the EU.