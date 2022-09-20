King takes time for private grieving before taking role as Grandfather of the Nation

The King and Queen Consort arrived in Scotland yesterday for a short break to mourn the loss of the late Queen.

But sources close to the monarch said he had been “buoyed” by the outpouring of public support in recent days.

His employees are now busy behind the scenes to get the Grandfather of the Nation project in full swing.

The Daily Mail revealed last week that while he has no ambition to step into his late mother’s shoes, given her unique qualities and the affection with which she was held in public life, he is hopeful that he will live up to his age, wisdom and experience to the table to continue her legacy.

The King and Queen Consort arrived in Scotland yesterday for a short break to mourn the loss of the late Queen

Yesterday, the King, 73, and Camilla, 75, left Windsor Castle, where they were staying overnight after an emotional private funeral, on Monday, and raided RAF Northolt in north-west London at 10:30 am.

His police foremen took off their helmets and bowed as he boarded his wife with his wife, as the plane arrived in Aberdeen at noon. Although the ten days of national mourning are now over, the royal family continues to observe their own extended mourning period until next Monday night.

All their public appearances have been canceled and the flags of royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

In any case, the King and Camilla will spend the next week – and possibly even beyond – at Birkhall, the Queen Mother’s old home on Royal Deeside, whose estate is next to Balmoral.

It will be an emotional return to Scotland, where the King and his sister, Princess Anne, were with their mother when she died on September 8. But it will probably also bring him a lot of support.

In any case, the King and Camilla will be spending next week – and possibly even beyond – in Birkhall, the Queen Mother’s old home on Royal Deeside, whose estate is next to Balmoral.

“He mourns his mother as any loving son would, with all the human consequences that entails,” said a friend. Indeed, for the past ten days, King Charles III has led his country in mourning, traveling some 1,900 miles and undertaking more than 30 commissions and public walks across the length and breadth of the country – even working on the eve of her funeral.

It was part of a long-standing plan known as Operation Spring Tide. He will, of course, continue to deal with necessary state affairs for the next few days, but out of the public eye.

Behind the scenes, however, a lot of work is being done on a still very ‘committed, dynamic and enthusiastic’ Charles to pick up his relentless work schedule once his mourning period is over.

He is expected to continue to support the many charities he has raised millions over the past few years, but in a different way.

Sources close to the monarch said he was ‘backed up’ by the outpouring of public support in recent days

“He is incredibly aware of the added focus it is to be the king and that things can’t go on as they were before,” said a source.

His private office is already tearing up many of its plans, with a visit to flood-stricken Pakistan next month as one of its first appointments.

But the staff is also figuring out how to match other existing commitments to the burden of their new duties.

It’s something no one felt like doing while the late Queen was still alive and Operation London Bridge, the Queen’s funeral plans and Operation Spring Tide were still in full swing.

A source said: ‘The king is phenomenally thoughtful and passionate. The things he deeply cares about are still relevant, they have not become irrelevant because he is king. The difference is that he will no longer be an interventionist.

“He hopes he can support, encourage and convene instead.

‘Staff will look closely at how to get the balance right.’

The court is still in mourning and Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, is where they feel most comfortable in London. But in the long run, he has made it clear that Buckingham Palace will be their permanent residence

Charles is understood to have been “touched and encouraged” by the public response in recent days, especially given the challenges he has faced over the years.

“Anyone who has worked with him knows that rest and relaxation are not on his list of priorities,” said a former senior royal aide.

“It will take all the trickery from his team and the Queen Consort to convince him that he doesn’t have to take on everything at once.”

While the king will base himself on Buckingham Palace, sources said no one should expect to ‘see the moving vans for Clarence House right now’.

The court is still in mourning and Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla have lived for years, is where they feel most comfortable in London.

But in the long run, he has made it clear that Buckingham Palace will be their permanent residence.