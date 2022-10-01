King slams 83* to lead Tallawahs to third CPL title after Allen, Gordon three-fors set up chase

The odds were stacked against Tallawahs even before a ball was thrown in the final. Mohammad Amir, who had taken nine wickets in power play this season, was ruled out after suffering a groin injury during the second qualifier. Then his replacement, Migael Pretorius, was awarded 24 points in his two power playovers and was punched in the back when he attempted a catch in the outfield. In the absence of their overseas spearheads, local navigator Gordon performed at death in his first CPL season with figures of 3 for 33.