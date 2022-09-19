King and Queen of Bhutan paid their respects to the Queen

The King and Queen of Bhutan paid tribute to the Queen last night as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema, also known as the ‘Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas’, made the journey to London today ahead of the state funeral.

They were photographed paying their respects at the Palace of Westminster, stopping to bow their heads and hold their hands in prayer.

The pair joined hundreds of monarchs, prime ministers, presidents and other foreign dignitaries last night for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

The couple arrived at the Buckingham Palace reception behind Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrice of the Netherlands, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan (right)

The Bhutanese royal couple pose for the media after their wedding ceremony on October 13, 2011

King Jigme, the hugely popular fifth Druk Gyalpo, studied in the UK and US and ascended the throne in 2006, just 26 years old after his own father stepped down.

Unlike his son, who plans to have a monogamous marriage, the former king, who introduced democracy to Bhutan during his reign, has four wives, all sisters whom he married on the same day.

But despite his own upbringing, the current monarch has made it clear that he only intends to have one wife, whom he married on October 13, 2011, while she was still a student of international relations at Regent’s College London.

The match made headlines at the time because the young king was more overtly affectionate with his wife than the commoners were used to – leading the couple to be dubbed “the William and Kate of the Himalayas.”

The Bhutanese king and queen married in 2011 — the same year Prince William and Kate married — and have welcomed two sons since.

However, the king’s very public displays of affection – including kissing his wife on the cheek and holding her hand – were well received by young people, with many even choosing to follow the example of the royal family.

US President Joe Biden (right) accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden (center) is welcomed by the caretaker Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt (left) as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a state reception in honor of the late Queen

President Emmanuel Macron (right) and his wife Brigitte (left) arrive for the magnificent state reception that will take place in the photo gallery and in the state apartments, including drinks and snacks

The couple has an unusually close-knit family, with the king’s sister and brother married to the queen’s brother and sister.

The Queen’s older sister, Yeatso Lhamo, is married to Prince Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, the King’s brother.

At one of the largest gatherings of world leaders seen in recent years, the newly crowned Monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, greeted U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, as well as President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, for a glittering but gloomy event.

Such a reception with world leaders and British royals has not been seen since the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s father, George VI in 1952, more than 70 years ago.

Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan (left) is pictured emerging from a car on the steps of Buckingham Palace, dressed in black while Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan (right) also climbs the stairs

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and her husband Heiko also arrive

Queen Letizia of Spain joins her husband King Felipe VI as they arrive separately at Spain’s former King and Queen Consort Juan Carlos and Sofia

More recently, but not on such a grand scale, the now-deceased Queen attended the G7 in Cornwall, where she met with G7 leaders and took part in photos.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, along with former King and Queen consort of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, were dropped off a bus before the British royal couple met hundreds of people. dignitaries including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and other working members of the Royal Family including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Royal Princess and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester joined Charles and the Queen Consort to mingle with guests including The Japanese Emperor Naruhito and the kings and queens from the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, Elizabeth II’s fourth cousin, and Queen Silvia enter the palace

Many dignitaries had already viewed the Queen’s casket in the old heart of Parliament after being given a VIP time slot, while ordinary mourners who queued all night pay their respects to leaders of the free world.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and government ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and James Cleverly, were also seen heading to tonight’s glittering state reception, which took place in the photo gallery and state apartments, serving drinks and canapes.

Many have also compared the Queen’s state funeral, which will be attended by 1,000 world leaders, with Nelson Mandela’s 2013 memorial service in South Africa, which had to be held in a stadium because of the huge number of world mourners.