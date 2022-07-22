‘King Of Australia’ Victorian cop basher pushed over edge by Covid lockdown

A formerly law-abiding man who brutally beat up two police officers with a baseball bat in an unprovoked attack was pushed over the edge by Victoria’s brutal lockdown.

Wild footage shows the moment Victorian officers were forced to fight Steven John Cleary, who charged at them with a baseball bat in protest of Victoria’s mandated mask during last year’s Covid lockdowns.

Senior Constable Rowan Baldman and Constable William Ringin bravely fought the insane culprit – who claimed he was ‘King of Australia’ in close combat despite the apparent risk to both their lives.

The officers have since left the force, unable to withstand the horror attack.

Shocking footage released in Victoria County Court on Wednesday recorded Cleary attacking officers with the baton, which was encased in a black bag, on Oct. 9 last year in Warrnambool on the state’s southwest coast.

Cleary was sentenced to three years and two months in prison, with a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.

The 51-year-old, who appeared in court via videolink in an almost identical white t-shirt to the one he wore during his rampage, has already spent 287 days behind bars.

The court heard Cleary had lived a law-abiding life until he was placed under Victoria’s strict lockdown conditions in 2020.

Cleary believed that he was not only the king of Australia, but also of Norway and other countries around the world.

Gentleman. I am the king. Keep your hands off me. I am the king. You are a Roman dog and this is an act of war

Judge Anne Hassan said the mentally disturbed Cleary had long believed in several conspiracies involving the government, authorities and the CIA.

In 2020, when Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews ordered police to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing laws, Cleary was convinced his beliefs were all correct.

“It seems the best explanation for your transgression was that your paranoia and delusions were rampant during the period of the Covid 19 restrictions and you found that your beliefs about Australia’s decline and the illegality of the police had finally come to fruition.” ,’ Judge Hassan said.

The court heard Cleary, who refuses to be given medicine, claimed he was the king of Australia even after his dramatic arrest, saying that a psychiatrist’s police had set him up and that they had no authority to arrest him.

In tragic victim statements, the court heard that the two officers he attacked could no longer work as police because of the trauma he caused them.

Senior Constable Baldman, who was repeatedly hit in the head with the baseball bat, feared he would die.

To this day, he still feels anxious, hyper-vigilant, and feels that the attack has changed the course of his life.

Agent Ringin, who broke Cleary’s jaw and removed four of his teeth after disarming him, said he relived the incident every day.

The once-confident police officer said he was now a “broken man” and could no longer do his “dream job” because it reminded him of “the worst day of his life.”

While Judge Hannan accepted that Cleary was seriously mentally ill, she convicted him for the “cruel” attack on the two committed police officers.

“It is unacceptable that police performing routine duties, in broad daylight, on public roads are attacked and subjected to violence of this magnitude,” she said.

“Furthermore, it is unacceptable for members of the public to witness such horrific violence erupting on the streets and in their communities.”

Judge Hassan described the attack on police as “cruel.”

“It is sickening to watch Senior Constable Baldman be subjected to your repeated blows,” she said.

Cleary had arrested the police after a boy called him with a walkie-talkie during a routine stop.

‘This is 3-7-7. I have a few buyers here. They try to intimidate me. I’m in Megennon St. Come down,” he tells Cleary.

When Cleary arrived on the scene, he was seen telling the boy to go home.

As the police tell Cleary to back off, the teen reaches for Officer Ringin’s gun, causing all hell to break loose.

Video shows Cleary swinging the bat at Senior Constable Baldam and knocking him to the ground.

Crouching in the fetal position, obviously belts him repeatedly in the head.

Worried that his partner is about to be killed, Agent Ringin attacks the brute, who beat him several times before being disarmed.

As the fight continued, police claimed Cleary managed to grab a discarded taser and shot it into Officer Ringin’s ballistic vest as he ran toward him.

The officer managed to hit Cleary at the same time, causing him to fall to the ground while still holding the weapon.

Cleary was still holding the taser when Officer Ringin put OC foam directly in his face in an attempt to disarm him.

After being handcuffed, Cleary muttered, “Sir. I am the king. Keep your hands off me. I am the king. You are a Roman dog and this is an act of war. He declared, “In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ I command you to depart from me”.

“In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, I command you to get off me.”

Senior Constable Baldam suffered injuries to his body that required plastic surgery.

Cleary was taken to hospital and then jail, where he has remained ever since.

The brash villain pleaded guilty to three charges, including assaulting a police officer, afflicting himself and intentionally inflicting injury.

The teen, who cannot be identified, is expected to be charged in a children’s court.