King Kong live-action TV series heads to Disney Plus from producer James Wan

Nearly 90 years after the creation of King Kong, the origin story of the monstrous beast is finally told in a new TV series from Disney Plus.

The streaming service and Disney Branded Television are in early development for a King Kong series from writer Stephany Folsom (Paper Girls) and producer James Wan (Aquaman), via Deadline.

The series will be adapted from a slew of King Kong novels by Joe DeVito and the original films by the character’s creator, Meriam C. Cooper.

The deals for the creative team have just closed for what would be the first live-action TV series set in the world of King Kong.

Folsom will write the series, which is described as a “serialized action/adventure drama that takes the classic monster story into the modern age.”

The show returns to King Kong’s hometown – Skull Island – set during ‘the dawn of a new Kong’.

The project also explores the origins of King Kong and the “supernatural mysteries” of Skull Island.

King Kong will be adapted from Joe DeVito’s novels – co-created with The Meriam C. Cooper Estate – as well as Cooper’s original books.

Folsom will co-produce the series with James Wan through his production company Atomic Monster.

Also executive producing is Dannie Festa and Marc Manus for World Builder Entertainment.

Another King Kong live-action series was in development with MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television in 2017, though it never got out of development.

That series would also be executive produced by Festa, and also based on both the Joe DeVito books and the original Cooper books.

King Kong was created by Cooper in 1933 for RKO Radio Pictures, with Cooper co-directing and producing the first film.

The film was re-released in 1952 and its success inspired the Japanese company Toho to create their own monster – Godzilla – which collided with Kong in the Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong from 2021.

Warner Bros. also released 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, with Netflix also developing an anime series called Skull Island.