Disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s state funeral amid a row over his attendance.

The former monarch, 84, who currently lives in Abu Dhabi, was reportedly asked not to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

But he was pictured being led into the palace by Queen Sofia as he grabbed an official’s hand for support ahead of the ‘reception of the century’, where King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will greet world leaders.

In a row that could drive a wedge between the Spanish government and monarchy, the government reportedly made it clear they want King Felipe VI, Carlos’ son, to be the Spanish representative at the state funeral as his father is currently awaiting trial in the UK for a harassment case involving an ex-partner.

Electricity Debate reported 84-year-old King Juan Carlos, the late queen’s cousin, was privately contacted by Spanish government officials a few days ago to ask him not to attend the service.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were both pictured outside the Spanish Embassy in London earlier today after flying to the UK to attend the funeral.

As a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family extended an invitation to Carlos, but pictures of the disgraced king at the state funeral would be the first of him captured at a royal event since his abdication – potentially undermining King Felipe VI’s position . nephew of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Then King Carlos stepped down after nearly 40 years on the throne in 2014 after his daughter’s husband became embroiled in a controversial elephant poaching scandal.

Juan Carlos I is awaiting trial in Britain after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that he is not entitled to sovereign immunity in a case involving the alleged harassment of his ex-girlfriend.

The king reportedly demanded the return of gifts he had given Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, 58, when their ordeal ended, tainting the relationship.

Prosecutors in Switzerland and Spain dropped cases last year after investigating him on suspicion of money laundering and tax evasion over a separate $100 million payment from the Saudi Arabian government.

But the harassment case remains open in the UK – with the royal attempting to appeal the ruling that denies him immunity from prosecution due to his royal status.

Carlos had a number of affairs during his time on the Spanish throne.

It is not the only scandal the former monarch is involved in. Spanish investigators are also looking into a missing €600,000 (£520,000) allegedly taken by a close Mexican friend of Juan Carlos I.

Despite once counting himself among the world’s most popular monarchs, polls showed around two-thirds of Spain wanted the king to abdicate when he stepped down – underscoring how quickly public opinion can shift.

Juan Carlos returned to Spain for a short visit in 2022, but has spent the last two years in exile in Abu Dhabi.

All of Don Juan Carlos’ trips abroad are closely observed by Spanish officials, according to El Mundowith the government very aware of the history the monarchy has played in shaping the state.

“At the moment, the head of state is Felipe VI and that, like his father, he also represents the existing family ties between the two royal houses,” Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said in an interview last weekend, pushing back on the idea that there was any problem with the former monarch who came to London.