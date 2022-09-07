King IT computer store in Caloundra, Sunshine Coast, charges unwitting grandma $1600 to remove virus

<!–

A grandmother has been slapped with a huge $1,599 bill after taking her iPhone to a computer repair shop.

The 80-year-old woman went to the King IT store in Caloundra, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, this week for an iPhone repair.

The store charged her $978 for malware checking and removal — which would normally cost between $100 and $300, according to an Airtasker search on prices.

The computer store’s itemized cost (pictured) includes $98 for an iOS update, which a user can do for free, $59 for a 30-minute technical lesson, and $69 for antivirus software installation

The woman’s son went to King IT’s Google review page and wrote a caustic takedown for charging her the $1,600 (photo, stock photo)

Other costs included $98 for an iOS update, which a user can do for free, $59 for a 30-minute technical lesson, and $69 for installing antivirus software.

The woman’s son wrote a scathing review on King IT’s Google account.

‘Local computer store’ [King IT Caloundra] charged my 80-year-old mother $1,500 to remove a “virus” from her iPhone,” he wrote.

Kapersky, a cybersecurity company, said getting a virus on an iPhone was “extremely rare” but could happen if the phone was “jailbroken” — where a user unlocks it to gain more control over the operating system.

Jailbreaking a phone removes all of the restrictions Apple places on its software, including removing the apps that normally cannot be erased.

However, the IT store updated the woman’s iOS, meaning her phone wasn’t jailbroken and therefore didn’t need the $69 antivirus software.

King IT released a statement on Facebook after the son’s furious review, saying the woman’s accusations were a mistake.

It also confirmed that she had fully refunded the $1,599.

“Recently, one of our employees at our Caloundra store made a bad judgment, resulting in a large bill for one of our valued customers,” their social media post read.

“This is unacceptable and should not have happened. We would like to offer our sincere apologies, a full refund and would like to compensate our customer for the grief we have caused.

“Don’t worry, this will never happen again. From now on, we will evaluate our internal processes and training and take disciplinary action.

“We’re sorry and we’ll go to great lengths to show that this isn’t what King IT is about.”

The IT store took to their social media (pictured) and said the blunder was made by one of their employees in ‘bad judgment’ and that they would offer a full refund

Daily Mail Australia has confirmed to the store that the woman has been refunded the full amount.

Despite the refund, the store is still inundated with furious comments about the bill.

‘I think [the tech lesson] is free with the [Apple] Genius bar. They have classes where you can learn basic things,” said one.

They probably could have spent 15 seconds of that time showing someone how to hit the switch to enable automatic iOS updates instead of charging that as a separate ‘service’ for an extra $98. Total fleece job,” said another.

‘You spend time doing everything for a customer, you can charge however you want… That’s how business works. It’s a transaction, not a giveaway,” said a third.