The late royal served in the Spanish army and boosted the Portuguese fishing industry

King Felipe of Spain welcomed Prince Albert of Monaco for lunch this afternoon at La Zarzuela Palace, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Prince’s great-grandfather.

The two royals shook hands outside the royal residence in Madrid before enjoying a private meal in honor of the late Prince Albert I.

Prince Albert, 64, is currently touring Portugal and Spain to celebrate the life and reign of his great-grandfather, which lasted 33 years.

Before inheriting the throne at the age of 41, the late royal family served in the Spanish Navy as a navigator and was awarded the Order of Honor of the French Legion for his service in the Franco-Prussian War.

King Felipe of Spain (right) shook hands this afternoon with Prince Albert II of Monaco (right) outside the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

After his military career, Albert I became increasingly passionate about oceanography, completing 28 expeditions around the Atlantic and Mediterranean.

In Portugal, the prince is remembered for discovering a small shelf around the Azores archipelago, which boosted the country’s fishing industry.

To this day it is still known as ‘Princess Alice’s plank’ in honor of the ship Albert traveled on.

Thanks to his pioneering oceanographic studies, Albert and his team of biologists, zoologists and geographers developed the first maps of the world’s ocean depths.

Prince Albert II, 64, tours Spain and Portugal to celebrate great-grandfather’s life and reign – 100 years after his death. Pictured for lunch with the King of Spain, 54

The Prince died at the age of 73 on June 26, 1922 at the age of 76 – leaving behind his son Louis II, whose son Rainier III went on to marry American actress Grace Kelly, to inherit his position.

Today’s engagement to Albert II comes on an already busy week for King Felipe after Spain’s national holiday on Wednesday.

The king was accompanied by his wife Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia to watch the annual military parade in Madrid.

Letizia was as elegant as ever in a matching mint green polka dot dress for the outing as the family took in the splendor of the National Day. The holiday commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in America in 1492.

Sofia wore her hair down, styled in loose locks with minimal makeup, while Leitiza kept her locks in a sleek up-do, paired with pear-shaped earrings and a smoky eye.

King Felipe, who took the throne in 2014, looked smart in full military uniform as he oversaw a military display.

They were joined by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Roble in the capital.