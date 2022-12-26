King Charles’s first Christmas message proves to be a ratings hit

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said winning the ratings on Christmas Day closed an “incredible centenary of world-class content on the BBC”.

“At a time of so much competition and choice, the BBC remains the UK’s entertainment destination on Christmas Day,” said Moore.

Camilla, Queen Consort with King Charles III at Sandringham, Norfolk on Christmas Day 2022. Credit:Getty

Charles’ speech made headlines in the UK for focusing on the cost-of-living crisis currently plaguing Britain, where unions representing nurses, paramedics, postmen, border guards and railway workers have all called for strikes and their wages to be kept demands keep pace with inflation, which is currently at record highs.

Charles praised those in public service and charitable work, saying their contributions were a demonstration of the true meaning of Christmas.