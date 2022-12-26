King Charles’s first Christmas message proves to be a ratings hit

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said winning the ratings on Christmas Day closed an “incredible centenary of world-class content on the BBC”.
“At a time of so much competition and choice, the BBC remains the UK’s entertainment destination on Christmas Day,” said Moore.
Charles’ speech made headlines in the UK for focusing on the cost-of-living crisis currently plaguing Britain, where unions representing nurses, paramedics, postmen, border guards and railway workers have all called for strikes and their wages to be kept demands keep pace with inflation, which is currently at record highs.
Charles praised those in public service and charitable work, saying their contributions were a demonstration of the true meaning of Christmas.
Charles, who has campaigned against climate change for decades but has had to set aside his public advocacy to remain politically neutral as a sovereign, also acknowledged the “great anguish and hardship” faced by those facing famine and disaster trying to save their lives. retain. warm and feed families, both in Britain and abroad.
As King, Charles is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. But he used his speech to address people of all religions as well as atheists and say that the message of Jesus’ birth was faithful to humanity.
He praised his mother’s long legacy in public service and said he and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, were deeply moved by all the messages of love and support they had received since the Queen’s death.
Charles filmed his first Christmas message in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, close to where his parents are buried.
