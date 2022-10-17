King Charles WON'T move in Buckingham Palace because it's fit for purpose in the modern world

King Charles does not want to move into Buckingham Palace because it is not ‘suitable’ for modern life and its maintenance is not ‘sustainable’, a source has claimed.

It was claimed yesterday that the sovereign, who has lived with the Queen Consort at Clarence House since 2003, does not want to move to what he calls ‘the big house’ because it is not ‘fit for purpose in the modern world.’

Sunday Times reported that his wife Camilla, 75, and his son, the Prince of Wales, who will one day move to Windsor Castle, echo the sovereign’s sentiments.

Under new plans, Buckingham Palace would become a business headquarters for the royals, with Charles’ team working from there.

It comes as the palace is halfway through a ten-year £369m renovation project, funded by the taxpayer, which is unlikely to be completed before 2027, sources close to the matter have said.

The insider said that the monarch does not believe that the maintenance of Buckingham Palace is sustainable and only wants to use it for business matters

“I know he’s not a fan of the ‘big house’, as he calls the palace,” a source said. ‘He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house fit for purpose in the modern world.

“He feels that its maintenance, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable,” they added, as other sources confirmed that Camilla feels the same way.

It is understood the sovereign will conduct affairs of state from Buckingham Palace, while retaining Clarence House as his real home.

The Royal Standard is expected to fly over both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House when the King is in town.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027. In the interim period, the palace will be fully utilized for official business where practicable.’

It was reported by Sunday Times last year that then-Prince Charles planned to open up the royal palaces when he became king, turning them from ‘private spaces into public places.’

Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, Sandringham and Clarence House would remain as royal homes, but the public would have greater access under the plans.

A source told the Times: ‘The prince wants to bring people in to connect with the institution. He recognizes that it has to continue to evolve and in the modern era people want access to their palaces.’

At the time the news broke, King Charles was still to discuss the plans with other members of the royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth.

Earlier last week it was reported that the new King and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to split their time between up to four other castles.

A source said The sun their primary residence will continue to be Clarence House – just 400 meters away from Buckingham Palace and where they have lived for 19 years.

It is understood they will spend three nights each week at Clarence House, two nights at Windsor Castle and weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

King Charles III will not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead await the completion of the £370 million renovation in 2027

The new monarch spent at least one night a week at Windsor Castle as the Queen’s mobility problems worsened in the year before her death.

– The renovation is very far behind, but the monarch should live in Buckingham Palace, said the source.

“It is the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks just becoming a tourist attraction.

“We actually have a king without a palace to live in.”

The couple also have their idyllic private country home, Highgrove House, near Tetbury in Gloucestershire.

King Charles acquired the land in 1980 and has spent much of his free time and energy making the grounds and gardens around the house immaculate.

Buckingham Palace is about halfway through its biggest renovation since before the Second World War, which includes new wiring, plumbing and heating.

It is understood that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will choose to spend their weekends at Sandringham House in Norfolk (pictured)

The couple also have their idyllic private country home, Highgrove House (pictured), near Tetbury in Gloucestershire. King Charles acquired the land in 1980 and has spent much of his free time and energy making the grounds and gardens around the house immaculate.

The wallpaper in some of the rooms, including the yellow drawing room in the east wing, will be ‘preserved and conserved’ by experts before being rehung.

The bill for the refurbishment will be met by taxpayers via the Sovereign Grant – the annual fee paid by the government to the monarch – with a third of the cash earmarked for the upkeep of royal palaces.

The project involves ten miles of water pipes, 6,500 sockets, 500 pieces of sanitary ware (toilets, sinks and the like) and 20 miles of skirting boards to be replaced after experts warned there was a ‘serious risk’ of fire and water damage to the palace and the priceless works of art it contains due to the palace’s dangerous state of repair.

It is estimated that the benefits of the upgrade, including longer summer opening hours, more private tours and savings due to the improvements, could be around £3.4 million a year.

The work required reflects the age of the building, which was first used as a royal palace by Queen Victoria and had not been decorated since 1952, the year the Queen ascended the throne.

Although the King will not call Buckingham Palace home during the renovation, it is understood that he will continue to use the vacant rooms for work and meetings.

A two-minute video shared on the Royal Family Instagram account in 2020 revealed how 19th-century wallpaper is being removed ‘piece by piece’ from the Yellow Drawing Room as part of work in the east wing. In the photo, the yellow drawing room in 2018 prior to the work