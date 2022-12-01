King Charles will have a major problem with Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s shunning of royal Christmas.

King Charles will have a ‘big problem’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shun Christmas in Sandringham because he wants to present a ‘united’ family unit, a royal expert has claimed.

The royal family will meet later this month for the first time since the Queen’s death at the age of 96 in September at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Earlier today, the firm braced for new controversy when the teaser trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell docu-series was released – with the Duchess promising viewers will “hear our story from us” next week.

royal expert Robert Jobson that 74-year-old King Charles wanted to present a "united family" this Christmas.

King Charles will have a ‘big problem’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence this Christmas, royal expert Robert Jobson has claimed. The monarch pictured at Dumfries House in November 2022

The author, who wrote the book King Charles: The Man, the Monarch and the Future of Britain, said Charles is trying to show that the holidays should be “all about family and forgiveness.”

The expert wrote: “His biggest problem this Christmas will not be anyone sitting around the table on December 25, but the two people who will be missing: Harry and Meghan.

“Charles has tried to forgive them – he would like to end the friction – but contact with them is limited.”

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK shortly before the Queen’s death, the expert claims the pair met with Prince Harry’s father – which they were allegedly too late for.

The royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured in September 2022) were late meeting the now-King earlier this year

The royals are still expected to spend Christmas as usual at the Sandringham estate (pictured).

The biographer claims that the monarch was with the couple only “briefly” before he had to leave.

In addition, the king has reportedly even invited Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to the celebrations.

After her infamous toe sucking scandal in 1992, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene was banned by Prince Philip from attending the royal occasion.

The 63-year-old Duchess of York, who married Prince Andrew, Her Majesty’s eldest son, in 1986 before separating in 1992, spoke to the Hungarian newspaper Look about her festive plans last year.

She revealed that she had traveled to Windsor to celebrate Christmas at the Queen’s invitation. It would be the late monarch’s last season of celebration before her death in September, at the age of 96.

‘Personally, I don’t know how I’m going to celebrate Christmas yet. Last year I was able to be with the Queen, now I don’t know where I will be, but for thirty years I have been teaching my daughters that it is actually Christmas every day.’

Last month, royal expert Jennie Bond said King Charles was trying to break with tradition, claiming the royal family will not be watching his first Christmas speech.

Speak against OKAY!the expert explained how Christmas has always been a formal celebration in the royal household – with the family bowing or curtsying to Her Majesty.

Instead, the royal author says King Charles’s first Christmas as monarch will be “less buttoned up” than previous years.

However, the expert says that King Charles will break with the family tradition of always meeting in the afternoon to watch the monarch’s televised speech.

Instead, the expert says Charles will abandon this “archaic” ritual and instead want his loved ones to focus on reminiscing about their happy times with the Queen.

King Charles is said to have invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but according to a royal source, it is “unlikely they will attend.” The King pictured with the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day 2018

The Royals have made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988, but in 2020 and 2021 the Queen spent Christmas in Windsor. The Queen is pictured with William and Kate in Windsor in December 2020

In addition, the author says that the king will probably follow in his mother’s footsteps and record his speech in advance.

She added, “I’m sure he’ll answer [the speech] a few days earlier and it will no doubt have some reflection on their loss.’

The royals are still expected to attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate before heading home for their Christmas meal.

It will be Charles’ first time hosting the annual family gathering and Christmas holiday at the private estate in Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be there, staying at nearby Anmer Hall, the home they were given by the Queen.

Other family members are expected to join the King and Queen on their walk to church on Christmas morning.

The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.

Although the family traditionally spends the holidays at the estate, the routine has changed in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.