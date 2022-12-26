King Charles will dedicate 2023 to key issues mentioned in his Christmas speech

King Charles will dedicate 2023 to the people, issues and causes raised in his first Christmas speech as king.

The King will use his first full year as sovereign to support key workers and the most vulnerable in society.

This suggests that, as part of his royal duties, he will be making visits to hospitals, health care and social centers to support the NHS workers he hailed in his maiden Christmas message, as well as other public services.

Her Majesty also spoke of helping the most marginalized in society in her Christmas broadcast and those most affected by the cost of living crisis.

The King will dedicate the next year to such causes along with other members of the royal family, including Camilla, the Queen Consort, and William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal will come together after a difficult and emotional year for her family, following the late Queen’s death, to help and support projects across the UK that support those struggling in society.

The smaller group of working royals will rally around these important causes throughout 2023, working to address the key issues the King outlined in the speech.

A source told the Mirror: ‘The King and the rest of the family want to reach the most marginalized in our communities and focus on helping the organizations that need support the most.

“After a turbulent year not only for the royals but also for the country, the King’s Christmas speech makes it clear that unity must be at the center of everything they do.”

In his Christmas message, he paid tribute to his mother, saying he shared her “faith in people.”

He said: ‘It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch with kindness and compassion the lives of others and shine a light on the world around them.’

The King said we see it in ‘the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services’ to protect and keep the country safe.

He said he also saw this in “our health and social care professionals, our teachers, and indeed all those who work in public service whose skills and commitment are at the heart of our communities.”

In addition to heroic public servants, the King also spoke about those who struggle in society and the need to help the most vulnerable.

‘At this time of great anxiety and hardship, whether for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home looking for ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm, we see in the humanity of people in all our nations and the Commonwealth, who so readily respond to the plight of others’.

The King and Queen Consort have awarded a grant from the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund along with a “substantial personal donation” to food banks across the country. They are pictured visiting a food bank in December of last year.

The King continued in his Christmas speech: “I want to pay tribute in particular to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations or the most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those who need it most, along with the many charities doing such extraordinary work in the most difficult of circumstances.’

It is not the first time that the King has stressed the need to help those on the margins of society.

Just weeks ago, the King and Queen Consort awarded a grant from the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund along with a “substantial personal donation” to food banks across the country.

The funds were used to purchase refrigerators and freezers for food banks and charities to store and accommodate more food so it could be distributed to those in need.