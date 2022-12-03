King Charles WILL ‘close the door’ on Prince Harry if he criticises Camilla in his new book Spare

King Charles will ‘shut the door’ on Prince Harry if he criticizes Camilla in his new book Spare, a royal expert has warned.

Senior royals would brace themselves for the controversial publication of the 416-page title on January 10.

Royal author Phil Dampier believes the king is determined to assist his son, but says there is a ‘red line’.

If the Duke of Sussex is ‘too critical of Camilla’ or ‘lays too much blame on Charles’, he will pass the ‘point of no return’.

“I’m sure it’s good that Charles will go to great lengths to maintain a relationship with Harry, but there is a limit,” Dampier said. The Express.

“King Charles would forgive Harry pretty much anything except dragging Camilla through the mud.

“If Harry’s account of his parents’ divorce is too critical of Camilla, or places too much blame on Charles while portraying his mother as a saint, then that’s the point of no return.

What sanctions will be offered then? What can they do but say, “OK, you’ve crossed a line here and there’s no turning back. It’s time to go your own way, but not like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Mr Dampier previously argued that the rift between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will ‘get worse’ now that the Queen is gone.

A promotional trailer, posted online on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile visit to the US, dashed any hope that the Sussexes would declare a ceasefire in their bitter battle with the royal family.

Mr Dampier said the nature of the advert suggested ‘the rift between the brothers is getting worse and there is no reconciliation in sight’.

“Any hope that they will put aside their differences for the sake of family unity quickly fades,” he wrote in the Express. ‘Of [the Queen] gone, the gloves are off.’

The Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer was released yesterday on the second day of William and Kate’s trip to America.

In addition to dozens of supposedly private photos from their family album, the footage includes a voiceover of Harry earnestly saying “nobody sees what goes on behind closed doors” over a black and white photo of his wife on an armchair, apparently crying. .

The film then immediately cuts to a shot that focuses on a pinched-looking William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes meekly behind them.

It comes after it was revealed that Charles told the late Queen “I’m not a bank” when asked why he was no longer answering Prince Harry’s phone calls.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on a visit with the Mayor of Boston and the Reverend Mariama White-Hammond to the Boston Harbor Defenses

The Queen is said to have made repeated attempts to reunite the couple leading up to her death in September, when Her Majesty was placed on ‘light duties’ due to reduced mobility.

The prince, who lives in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children, is said to have “bombarded” his grandmother with phone calls in her final months, but a source told the sun the Queen was “unable and unwilling” to deal with Harry’s requests.

When she then asked Charles why he didn’t take Harry’s calls or emails, her son reportedly replied, “Because I’m not a bank.”

The source added: “The late Queen was always happy to talk to Harry, but when he asked for money she said, ‘Why don’t you talk to your father?’

“Harry told her Charles stopped taking his calls.”

Charles had reportedly “insisted” that Harry email him instead of calling.

“Members of the family, including William, stopped speaking to Harry when they heard about his book deal, fearing that what they said would end up in print,” the insider added. “Harry isn’t as well off as people would like to believe. He wanted money.’