King Charles wants to continue his work as a ‘peace broker’ amid recent tensions in Leicester

The King plans to continue his work as a ‘peace broker’, with recent tensions in Leicester at the top of his agenda.

As Prince of Wales, Charles devoted much of his energies to promoting interfaith harmony in the UK and abroad.

He is known to be deeply “disturbed” by the recent unrest involving the Hindu and Muslim communities in Leicester.

Earlier this week, he held a reception for members of the British South Asian Community in Edinburgh to recognize their contribution to Britain and invited community leaders and two senior police officers from the region.

While there are no firm plans yet for the King to visit Leicester, Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said he was “hopeful” that one would be organized soon.

A senior royal aide said Charles was keen to continue playing an active role in maintaining community cohesion within the confines of his new role.

‘The King has asked police and community groups from Leicester’ [were invited] because he was concerned to hear about the recent tensions and conflicts.

“He hopes to build and promote interfaith and community dialogue and support,” the aide said.

Among those speaking to the king this week were representatives from the Federation of Muslim Organizations, the Hindu community, the Daman community and the Diu community in Leicester.

Nixon said, “He was obviously grateful for what our role has been on the police front, and he was very, very interested in hearing the voice of the community.”

East Leicester’s District Police Commander, Inspector Yakub Ismail, added that Charles “recognized the impact on the community and we are standing up for this and getting out of it.”

Violence broke out in the city after an Asian Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India in Dubai on August 28. Since then, more attacks have been reported.