King Charles unveils red, fiery painting of himself as his first post-Coronation portrait by artist Jonathan Yeo who included butterfly to capture his ‘metamorphosis from Prince to King’

King Charles today unveiled the first full official portrait of himself since the coronation at Buckingham Palace.

The painting, by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company.

It depicts His Majesty wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was appointed regimental colonel in 1975.

Today, Yeo spoke of a butterfly in the portrait that echoed Charles’ “metamorphosis” from Prince to King during the process, with the monarch joking that it was nice to know it was a chrysalis.

Yeo added: “People often say, ‘Is there a secret to making a good portrait?’ And I say, I don’t really know. I actually think there is one, and that’s having an interesting subject to start with. And you can’t ask for anything. better than this, apart from His Majesty.

As he pointed out Camilla, whom he also photographed in 2014, the comment was met with much laughter from those gathered at the palace.

The size of the canvas (approximately 8.5 feet by 6.5 feet framed) was carefully considered to fit within the architecture of Drapers’ Hall and the context of the paintings that will eventually hang alongside it.

Yeo had four sessions with the King, beginning when His Majesty was Prince of Wales in June 2021 at Highgrove, and then at Clarence House.

The last session took place in November 2023 at Clarence House.

He also worked from drawings and photographs he took of Her Majesty, allowing him to work on the portrait in his London studio between sessions.

Yeo said: “It was a privilege and pleasure to be commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty the King, the first to be revealed since his coronation.

‘When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still HRH The Prince of Wales and, like the butterfly I painted floating over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the role of the subject in our lives has transformed. public.

‘I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into each model’s face. In this case, my goal was also to reference the traditions of royal portraiture, but in a way that reflects a 21st century monarchy and, above all, communicate the deep humanity of the subject.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming King.”

At Buckingham Palace, Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed by the Master of The Drapers’ Company, Tom Harris and the Past Master, William Charnley.

Together they joined Yeo, who said a few words after His Majesty revealed the portrait.

Guests included other members of the Drapers’ Company, students and staff of Drapers’ Academy, Welsh Guards and Yeo’s family.

The portrait will be on public display for a month at the Philip Mold Gallery in London, from this Thursday until June 14. Admission is free.

The artwork is expected to go on display in Drapers’ Hall from the end of August.

Yeo is one of the world’s leading portrait painters, whose subjects have included industrial designer Sir Jony Ive, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and activists Malala Yousafzai and Doreen Lawrence.

A portrait by Jonathan Yeo of Queen Camilla in 2014 when she was Duchess of Cornwall.

A portrait published by Jonathan Yeo in 2008 of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021.

The painting was completed by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo (pictured in London in 2018).

He has also produced portraits of actors Nicole Kidman, Giancarlo Esposito, Dennis Hopper, Idris Elba and Sienna Miller, artists Damien Hirst and Grayson Perry, model Cara Delevingne and former world leaders Tony Blair, David Cameron, Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Juan Manuel Santos. .

Additionally, Yeo has previously produced commissions for Prince Philip and Camilla.

Known for both his traditional and experimental portraits, his work has been widely exhibited in museums and galleries around the world.

He is currently artistic administrator of the National Portrait Gallery.

The Company of Drapers can trace their loyalty to the monarch back to 1364, when they received their first charter from King Edward III.

This formally recognized the Drapers fraternity in the City of London and gave them monopoly rights over the cloth trade within the City.

The Company was frequently called upon to supply money, men and weapons as the Crown demanded.

Beginning in the 18th century, that support changed to financial support of the military and relief of the needs of dependents of those wounded or killed in the line of duty.

Prince Albert, later George VI, became a Draper in 1919. Queen Elizabeth II became a Draper in 1947 and joined the Court in 2017.

Charles became a free member of the Drapers’ Company in 1971, when the Company also provided offices for the newly formed Prince’s Trust in Drapers’ Hall.

The Drapers’ Company also has a significant philanthropic arm, dating back to Tudor times and now administered through the many charitable trusts that have been left to it.