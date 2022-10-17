King Charles Spaniel numbers declining amid Corgi boom following Queen Elizabeth's death

Interest in Corgis has grown since the Platinum Jubilee and the death of Queen Elizabeth, according to the Kennel Club.

The number of Pembroke Welsh Corgis registered with the organization has reached a 30-year high, the times reports.

Conversely, King Charles Spaniels continue to see a decline in their popularity, with lovers of the breed reportedly hoping that sharing a moniker with the new monarch could give the dogs a boost (although the new king prefers Jack Russells).

The breed, which is on the Kennel Club’s vulnerable list, hit a low point in 2020 with just 56 entries. This rose to 91 in 2021, but the number so far this year is so low that it is likely to fall below 2020.

The number of Corgis registered with the Kennel Club has reached a 30-year high and interest grew after the Queen’s death (pictured here in 1980 with three of the dogs)

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels (as pictured) are doing well in terms of popularity, although their close relative the King Charles Spaniel (not pictured) is experiencing a decline

However, it notes that Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, the original breed from which King Charles diverged mid-century, are doing well with 3,772 registrations last year.

The original Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog breed was developed from toy spaniels. Popular as ladies’ pets, they were also loved by King Charles II, who was said to be so fond of his spaniels that he could not part with them.

Although Corgis were on the Kennel Club’s vulnerable list in 2014, they are now one of Britain’s most popular breeds and the Queen is credited with increasing their popularity (pictured: Queen Elizabeth with one of her beloved corgis, Candy)

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi has become known as a symbol of British royalty thanks to its long association with the Queen

Lovers of the ailing King Charles Spaniel can look at the influence the Queen had in turning around the corgi’s fortunes in recent decades.

The breed was listed as ‘vulnerable’ in 2014 and the Kennel Club credits Her Majesty’s love for the dogs as the main factor in making them one of Britain’s most popular breeds today.

Corgis, which have four short legs, a long snout and two huge pointed ears, are famous for being a symbol of British royalty.

THE HISTORY OF THE CORGI RACE The word ‘Corgi’ is Welsh for ‘Dwarf Dog’ and there are two types; The Pembroke, which is the Queen’s breed, and the Cardigan Corgi, a descendant of the Dachshund family of dogs which also produced the dachshund Pembroke Welsh Corgis originated in Pembrokeshire, Wales from the Spitz family of dogs, which are characterized by long, thick fur and pointed ears and muzzle. Corgis are a herding breed that can be traced back as far as 1107 AD, believed to have been brought to Wales by Flemish weavers They are the type of herding dog referred to as ‘heelers’ meaning they would nibble on the heels of the cattle to keep them moving The combination of their low height from the ground and the innate agility of Welsh Corgis would allow them to avoid the hooves of the larger animals They were officially recognized as a native British breed by the Kennel Club in 1928, but Cardigans and Pembrokes were not seen as separate breeds until 1934

The Queen owned more than 30 of the sandy, short-legged dogs throughout her reign.

She got her first corgi, named Susan, as a gift for her 18th birthday from her late father, King George VI. Ten generations of her corgis then descended from Susan.

Her dogs were given the royal treatment with their own rooms with raised wicker baskets and meals of beef, chicken, rabbit, liver, cabbage and rice prepared by a chef every night.

Sometimes the Queen made the dog’s meals herself. But her late husband was said to have ‘disgusted’ the dogs’ yawning.

She left behind two dogs – Sandy and Muick – who are now cared for by Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York at their Royal Lodge home.

Muick, pronounced Mick, joined the royal family at the start of 2021 along with a so-called ‘dorgi’, a cross between a corgi and a dachshund, called Fergus.

Fergus, who had been named after the monarch’s uncle who was killed in action in the First World War, died after just five months.

He was later replaced with a new corgi called Sandy, as a 95th birthday present from Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Meanwhile, Muick was named after Loch Muick on the Balmoral Estate.

Palace sources speaking to the Daily Mail previously revealed that the beloved corgis were ‘in’ [the Queen] in the room’ at her deathbed when she died on September 8 at Balmoral.

They then touched people’s hearts when they gave a moving performance at Her Majesty’s funeral on September 19.

As the late monarch’s coffin made its way from London to its final resting place in Windsor, Muick and Sandy waited for the procession to pass to catch one last glimpse of the Queen.

The dogs were seen waiting in the square with two helpers before the late monarch was laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel.