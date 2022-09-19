King Charles and the Queen Consort welcome leaders including Joe Biden to Buckingham Palace

King Charles III led the senior royals as they met US President Joe Biden and other world leaders at a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

The King enjoyed a warm handshake with Mr Biden and his wife Jill, after the President previously paid a moving tribute to the Queen, saying “the world was better for her.”

He later struck up conversations with the couple, along with the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

His Majesty also met dozens of other world leaders who have come to London today for the Queen’s state funeral.

Among them were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the billionaire of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Such a reception with world leaders and British royals has not been seen since the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s father, George VI in 1952, more than 70 years ago.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can be seen talking to King Charles at Buckingham Palace last night

The King talks animatedly with France’s Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during the world leaders’ reception last night at Buckingham Palace

More recently, but not on such a grand scale, the now-deceased Queen attended the G7 in Cornwall, where she met with G7 leaders and took part in photos.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was dropped off at the palace by a bus, along with Spain’s former King and Queen consort Juan Carlos and Sofia and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Other working members of the royal family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Royal Princess and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, also mingled with guests, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and the kings and queens from the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

It came after the King and Queen of Bhutan paid tribute to the Queen as she lay in state at Westminster Hall last night.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema, also known as the ‘Prince William and Kate Middleton of the Himalayas’, made the journey to London today ahead of the state funeral.

King Charles had a warm handshake with US President Joe Biden at Buckingham Palace last night, with his wife Jill standing by

Camilla, the queen consort, also attended the world leaders reception for the queen’s funeral today

Mr Trudeau is seen with his wife Sophie speaking to King Charles at last night’s reception at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III is seen in Buckingham Palace talking to Dubai billionaire ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro laughs as he breaks protocol by placing his hand on the king’s arm during their benign conversation

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar, is seen greeting another guest at last night’s reception at Buckingham Palace

They were photographed paying their respects at the Palace of Westminster, stopping to bow their heads and hold their hands in prayer.

The pair joined hundreds of monarchs, prime ministers, presidents and other foreign dignitaries last night for a reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

King Jigme, the hugely popular fifth Druk Gyalpo, studied in the UK and US and ascended the throne in 2006, just 26 years old after his own father stepped down.

Many dignitaries had already viewed the Queen’s coffin in the old heart of Parliament after being given a VIP time slot, while ordinary mourners who queued all night paid their respects to leaders of the free world.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and government ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and James Cleverly, were also seen heading to tonight’s glittering state reception, which took place in the photo gallery and state apartments, serving drinks and canapes.

Biden visited Westminster Hall with First Lady Jill Biden to pay his respects to the late monarch and after signing a condolence book at Lancaster House said: ‘You were lucky enough to have her 70 years, all of us.

“The world is better for her.”

Also attending the reception was Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was in talks with the Queen Consort with her husband Hugh O’Leary.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness can be seen with King Charles at the Buckingham Palace reception last night

King Charles spoke to Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, son of the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II

The king thanked the nation for the outpouring of support and warmth his family has received since the queen’s death.

In his message from Buckingham Palace, Charles said: ‘Over the past 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply moved by the many condolences and support we have received from this country and around the world.

‘In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were extremely moved by all who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear Mother, the late Queen.

“As we all prepare to say goodbye, I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself during this time of grief.”

On the eve of her funeral, the palace has released a never-before-seen portrait of the Queen smiling with joy.

Taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie ahead of the platinum anniversary celebrations, the photo shows the monarch beaming brightly at the camera at her home in Windsor Castle.

The Duke of York was the last of the Queen’s children to pay tribute. Andrew said, ‘Mama, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your trust, I will cherish forever.’

Andrew praised the Queen for her “infinite knowledge and wisdom, without limit or inclusion,” adding, “I will miss your insights, advice and humor.”