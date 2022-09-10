King Charles pays subtle tributes to his family during royal ascension

King Charles III paid tribute to his loved ones in the Accession Council this morning – while also marking a new beginning.

The king, who formally ascended the throne in a ceremony at St. James’s Palace earlier today, honored his loved ones with subtle gestures as he pledged to serve the nation.

The meeting of the Accession Council, which was broadcast for the first time ever to confirm Charles III as king, saw him swear and sign an oath to maintain the security of the church in the presence of privy counselors.

While signing the oath, the king used a fountain pen that he dipped in an inkwell donated to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

It was one of the moving tributes to his family at the event, which also saw the king wearing a wristwatch he previously wore to Harry’s wedding to Meghan.

In a defiance of his eldest son’s new title as the Prince of Wales, and perhaps his continued fondness for the title, the King wore his Prince of Wales signet ring, believed to be over 175 years old.

The new Prince of Wales, 40, also attended the Ascension with his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla.

The ring can be seen as a recognition of his devotion to the title of Prince of Wales that he held for so long, which he has now passed on to his son William.

In his maiden address to the nation last night, the king confirmed he would give the title to the heir to the throne, with Kate Middleton to become the Princess of Wales.

The king said: ‘Today I am proud to create’ [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the land whose title I have been privileged to bear for so much of my life and duty.

Under the cuff of his suit, the king appeared to be wearing his rare Parmigiani watch, which also has an important meaning.

The 18-karat gold automatic Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronograph, favored by the king for years, is the same watch he wore at his youngest son Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

At the time, he was pictured speaking to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, with a glimpse of the brown leather strap Swiss watch visible beneath his suit.

Charles’ favor for the Swiss designer could be another nod to his sons, after the family went on ski holidays in the Swiss Alps when the princes were younger.

Princes William and Harry both learned to ski in the learned skiing in the village of Klosters – where the watch according to Gentleman’s Journal.

The gestures came after he held out an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech to Britain and the world as a monarch.

The new Sovereign said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad” – in a move likely to be viewed by royal commentators as an attempt to finally draw a line under the tumult of In recent years.

Meanwhile, in tribute to the monarch who came before him, his beloved mother, was depicted speaking before a throne imprinted with Queen Elizabeth II’s insignia.

Prince William and Camilla watched as the new king signed an oath to maintain the security of the Church of Scotland

The prince was dressed in black in mourning for the queen and wore a tie embroidered with what may have been a new code, as eagle-eyed royal fans remarked that they hadn’t seen the stamp before.

The subtle gestures paying tribute to Charles’ loved ones were also seen during his address to the nation last night.

During the broadcast, which was filmed from Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, the King sat at a desk while paying tribute to the ‘inspiration and example’ the Queen had set throughout her life and reign.

He said, “As the Queen herself did with such unwavering devotion, I also now solemnly pledge myself, for the remainder of the time God bestows upon me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

As he spoke, the king surrounded himself with details that honored his loved ones.

The king had placed a vase with posies in front of his desk, a flower that stands for memory.

He also spoke alongside a framed photo of Queen Elizabeth II from Trooping the Color in 2009, where the late monarch flashes a beaming smile and waves at the camera.

King Charles III paid a sweet tribute to his late mother the Queen by preserving a photo of her, right, addressing the nation as king for the first time. Four of the king of Charles III paid attention to the queen: 1. posy and rosemary flowers. 2. A vase decorated with Corgis that she kept in her audience room. 3. A photo of her taken during Trooping the Color 2009 on his desk; 4. He also recorded the message in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room, where Her Majesty recorded some of her Christmas messages

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved to the crowd of well-wishers who had gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today – as mourners continue to leave flowers in memory of his beloved ‘mama’ Queen Elizabeth II after her dead.

Well-wishers waited hours for a glimpse of the monarch, who automatically became king after the death of his mother the queen on Thursday, but was formally proclaimed earlier today by the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, as he was driven to Buckingham Palace in his state Rolls Royce.

It was initially believed that Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, would take a walking tour at 12:15pm to inspect the tributes and greet the mourners.

However, the King had not left the palace by 1pm, and this afternoon he will hold a series of audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss, her senior ministers, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, and the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster.

At 10 a.m. this morning, the Accession Council – an ancient body of advisers dating back to the time of the Norman Conquest – formally announced its role as Sovereign of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, including the Supreme Head of the Church of England and Commander in Chief of the British Armed Forces, as well as Head of State of Commonwealth countries and British territories around the world.

Broadcast cameras were admitted to the historic event, giving the world its first glimpse of a ceremony stretching back centuries — and one of the first changes to the convention instituted by the new king.

At 11 a.m., trumpets sounded from the balcony of St. James’s Palace as the main proclamation announcing the king was read. Crowds gathered outside the palace when the king was officially proclaimed. Gun salutes were then fired at Hyde Park, the Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle and Cardiff Castle before the national anthem was performed by The Band of the Coldstream Guards along with eight State Trumpeters from the Household Cavalry. They were joined by the St James’s Palace Detachment of the King’s Guard, made up of Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards.

The crowd of well-wishers joined the King’s Guard who gathered outside the palace in three shouts of ‘hip hip hooray’ for the king.

At St James’s shortly after 10:20 a.m., Charles III made a personal statement today on the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to “maintain constitutional government and seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the realms and territories of the Commonwealth throughout the world.”