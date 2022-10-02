King Charles waves to well-wishers as he attends church in Balmoral with Queen Consort Camilla

The King and Queen consort smiled at well-wishers on their way to Crathie Church in Balmoral this morning as the couple attended Sunday’s service.

Traveling in their Rolls Royce, King Charles, 73, smiled and waved to those gathered as he walked through the roads close to the Balmoral estate.

It is the first time the king and queen consort have attended church since the seven-day period of private mourning ended for the queen on September 26.

Charles does not currently use Balmoral as his main Scottish residence, preferring neighboring Birkhall on the estate

It was revealed yesterday that the King hopes to make Balmoral a public memorial to the Queen by opening it further to visitors for more of the year.

The Scottish home where the Queen spent her final days before her death on September 8 will feature exhibitions with a permanent space to honor the late monarch’s legacy.

In fact, under the new plans, King Charles would even allow members of the public to visit while he is staying there, the Telegraph reports.

King Charles will not attend the Cop27 climate summit next month after he was initially thought to be heading to the environmental event in Egypt

The royals are expected to continue this tradition of venturing to the Aberdeenshire estate over the summer, with Balmoral temporarily closed to the public.

In recent years, the beautiful property – believed to be the Queen’s favorite residence – has only been open from April to July.

But it will be open to the public from October to December with no fees and no guided tours of the castle itself ‘as a mark of respect’ to Her Majesty.

A spokesman said: “Visitors will be able to tour the grounds and gardens where they can enjoy the peace and quiet of this special place and pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.”

The king has previously enjoyed welcoming visitors to private homes and hopes to emulate the success of Dumfries House in Scotland, where he is often found working above the front door as tourists explore.

The king prefers nearby Birkhall to Balmoral, which he inherited after the death of his grandmother, the Queen Mother. He and Queen Consort Camilla also spent their honeymoon here.

Dumfries – a stunning 18th century manor house in over 2,000 acres – has been owned by the Prince’s Foundation since 2007.

The King is also known to spend a lot of time at Highgrove, Gloucestershire, where members of the public can once again look around the gardens while he is there.

However, Camilla is said to be less attached to the Gloucestershire home. According to her biographer Penny Junor, she would not be sad to see Highgrove go. . . It’s Diana’s house. It’s not hers.’

Sources have said that ‘heritage and celebration of the Queen’ will be one of the king’s key principles as he looks for the best way to use his private homes and royal residences, both of which he already owned and which he inherited after his mother’s death.