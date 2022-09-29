King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first runner Educator at Salisbury

Educator finished second when he became the first runner for the king in the famous royal side in Salisbury.

While His Majesty previously had runners in the colors he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, it is the first time the famous purple, red and gold silk has appeared on the course in his name.

The William Haggas-trained Educator was the first horse to race in the colors since Improvise was knocked down at Epsom on September 8, the same day the Queen died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Educator (above) was a milestone for King Charles in Salisbury on Thursday

The three-year-old was well supported from odds against to a clear odds-on favourite

Once seen as a Derby hopeful, the three-year-old had been off track since winning a Newmarket handicap in April but was sent off the 11-10 favorite on his return in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap.

Educator traveled well enough through the early part of the race, but with three furlongs to go, Marquand pushed through to keep up as Okeechobee took the lead.

Roger and Harry Charlton’s runner won impressively by four and a quarter length, with Educator staying on for minor accolades.