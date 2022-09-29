WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first runner Educator at Salisbury

Sports
By Merry
King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first runner Educator at Salisbury 11
1664468757 840 King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first
King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first runner Educator at Salisbury 12
1664468759 756 King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first
King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first runner Educator at Salisbury 13

King Charles Narrowly Misses First Win With Historic First Runner As Favorite Educator Is Picked By Okeechobee In Salisbury

  • King Charles inherited the Queen’s racing operation after her death
  • The William Haggas-trained Educator was his first runner in Salisbury on Thursday
  • Three-year-old was sent off the 11-10 favorite in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap
  • But Educator had to settle for second when Okeechobee rode to victory

By Press Association

Published: | Updated:

Educator finished second when he became the first runner for the king in the famous royal side in Salisbury.

While His Majesty previously had runners in the colors he shared with the Queen Consort when they were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, it is the first time the famous purple, red and gold silk has appeared on the course in his name.

The William Haggas-trained Educator was the first horse to race in the colors since Improvise was knocked down at Epsom on September 8, the same day the Queen died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first

Educator (above) was a milestone for King Charles in Salisbury on Thursday

The three-year-old was well supported from odds against to a clear odds-on favourite

The three-year-old was well supported from odds against to a clear odds-on favourite

Once seen as a Derby hopeful, the three-year-old had been off track since winning a Newmarket handicap in April but was sent off the 11-10 favorite on his return in the Radcliffe & Co Handicap.

Educator traveled well enough through the early part of the race, but with three furlongs to go, Marquand pushed through to keep up as Okeechobee took the lead.

Roger and Harry Charlton’s runner won impressively by four and a quarter length, with Educator staying on for minor accolades.

King Charles Inherited The Queen's Racing Operation After Her Death On September 8

King Charles Inherited The Queen’s Racing Operation After Her Death On September 8

1664468759 756 King Charles narrowly misses out on maiden win with first
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Norwell takes nine wickets as…

Merry

Arsenal are top and Tottenham are third…

Merry

Bath and Ulster look to sign Worcester…

Merry
1 of 4,991

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More