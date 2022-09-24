King Charles made changes to Queen’s procession allowing crowds a ‘better look’ at him
Revealed: King Charles made 11th-hour changes to long-held plans for Queen’s funeral procession, giving crowds ‘better look’ at new sovereign
- Original plans said horses would be ridden behind the Queen’s coffin
- King Charles and his three siblings planned to follow on foot behind the horses
- The question that the monarch might have to side step horse muck if he goes behind
- The plan was shelved and the animals were moved further back in the procession
- Queen’s funeral: All the latest news and coverage of the royal family
King Charles made last-minute changes to the Queen’s funeral procession so that crowds could get a better view of him, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
Long-standing plans laid out by Buckingham Palace – and publicly announced four days before the state funeral – stated that horses would be ridden behind the Queen’s coffin as it was drawn to Wellington Arch after the funeral.
King Charles and his three siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – had planned to follow on foot behind the horses.
King Charles made last-minute changes to the Queen’s funeral procession so that crowds could get a better view of him
Long-standing plans laid out by Buckingham Palace – and publicly announced four days before the state funeral – stated that horses would be ridden behind the Queen’s coffin as it was drawn to Wellington Arch after the funeral.
However, at the king’s request, plans were made for the horses to leave before the royal party, with some of the animals being moved further back in the procession.
A source said: ‘In the days leading up to the funeral, Charles felt he wouldn’t be seen properly and that either he should be on horseback or if he did walk, the horses would have to move further back.
“There was also the question of “Would the new king end up having to step aside horse muck?” which obviously wouldn’t be appropriate.’