King Charles made changes to Queen’s procession allowing crowds a ‘better look’ at him

King Charles made last-minute changes to the Queen’s funeral procession so that crowds could get a better view of him, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Long-standing plans laid out by Buckingham Palace – and publicly announced four days before the state funeral – stated that horses would be ridden behind the Queen’s coffin as it was drawn to Wellington Arch after the funeral.

King Charles and his three siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – had planned to follow on foot behind the horses.

King Charles made last-minute changes to the Queen’s funeral procession so that crowds could get a better view of him

Long-standing plans laid out by Buckingham Palace – and publicly announced four days before the state funeral – stated that horses would be ridden behind the Queen’s coffin as it was drawn to Wellington Arch after the funeral.

However, at the king’s request, plans were made for the horses to leave before the royal party, with some of the animals being moved further back in the procession.

A source said: ‘In the days leading up to the funeral, Charles felt he wouldn’t be seen properly and that either he should be on horseback or if he did walk, the horses would have to move further back.

“There was also the question of “Would the new king end up having to step aside horse muck?” which obviously wouldn’t be appropriate.’