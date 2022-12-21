King Charles leaves Windsor Castle after hosting his first festive lunch

King Charles looked in high spirits as he left Windsor Castle today – after hosting his first annual Christmas luncheon for the wider royal family as monarch yesterday.

Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were joined at the Berkshire residence by dozens of royals – including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Mike and Zara Tindall.

The turkey and trimmings luncheon normally took place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, but this year, contrary to tradition, the event took place at Windsor Castle.

Today, a beaming Charles was pictured waving as he was driven from the royal household – before spending Christmas at Sandringham.

King Charles (pictured) looked in high spirits as he left Windsor Castle today – after holding his first annual Christmas luncheon for the wider royal family as monarch yesterday

The monarch was typically neat looking and wore a gray suit and white checked shirt, paired with a patterned tie.

To keep the cold away on a cold Wednesday in December, Charles chose to combine his outfit with a brown coat.

The King will host members of the royal family at Sandringham this year – returning to tradition for the first time in three years.

Charles and Camilla celebrate Christmas Day at the Norfolk Estate with relatives, returning to the usual royal festivities.

Charles (pictured), 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were joined at the Berkshire residence by dozens of royalty, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne and Mike and Zara Tindall

The gathering at Sandringham will be the first time the royal family has spent Christmas at the royal private residence since 2019, and it will be a poignant time following the Queen’s passing in September.

Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement: “Their Majesties the King and Queen Consort, accompanied by members of the Royal Family, will attend the morning service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25 December 2022.”

It is likely that Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Royal and her family, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children – but it remains to be seen whether the Duke of York will make a public appearance. display.

Questions also remain about Harry and Meghan, who are said to have froze from Charles’ first Christmas dinner at Sandringham as monarch – after their Netflix series launched an unprecedented attack on the royal family, accusing the king of ‘lying’ and the Prince of Wales from ‘yelling’ at his brother.

The turkey and trimmings luncheon usually took place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, but this year, contrary to tradition, the event took place at Windsor Castle. In the photo on the right, Charles today

Christmas at Sandringham follows a hiatus, as the late Queen spent two years running the festive period at Windsor Castle due to the Covid pandemic – the first with the Duke of Edinburgh, separated from her wider family in lockdown.

Royal Christmases include a morning trip to St. Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch of turkey and all the trimmings.

Yesterday’s event at Windsor Castle saw the family come together in the biggest reunion since the Queen’s funeral in September – and it was the first time the traditional gathering had taken place since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dozens of royals attended, with the Queen Consort and Earl and Countess of Wessex among the first to arrive, but notable absentees included Prince Harry and Meghan and their son Archie and daughter Lilibet, who remain in the US.

The first to arrive yesterday afternoon was King Charles himself, traveling to Windsor in a car. For the occasion he opted for a neat baby blue tie, which he combined with a navy blue suit.

Meanwhile, the Queen Consort followed soon after, looking serene as she was wheeled into the castle grounds.

She was wrapped up warm in a quilted navy blue jacket, which she paired with a blue velvet blouse underneath.

