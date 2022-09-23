King Charles is willing to give Archie and Lilibet prince and princess titles, says expert

King Charles is willing to officially give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children prince and princess titles – but “there is a caveat, and that caveat is trust”, according to a royal expert.

During the latest episode of True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, Katie Nicholl discussed speculation about whether Harry and Meghan’s children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, will be officially recognized by the new titles.

Following the death of the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, aged 96, the Sussex children are entitled to them as grandchildren of the monarch.

However, as Katie noted, the children are still listed on the royal website as ‘Master’ and ‘Miss’.

She said King Charles is ‘willing to give these titles but it comes with a caveat and that caveat is trust’.

Katie explained: “One of the interesting things that came out of all this was the speculation about titles, and Archie and Lilibet … whether they would be officially recognized as prince and princess, the titles they were given when Charles became king…’

She continued: ‘They remain ‘Miss’ and ‘Master’ for now [on the Royal Website].

And I am told that it is a very clear signal from the king. He is willing to give these titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust.

‘They need to know they can be trusted [Sussex] family.’

After the Queen’s death, children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the right to become prince and princess as grandchildren of the monarch

When Archie and Lilibet were born, they were too far down the line of succession to receive the titles of Prince and Princess due to regulations made by King George V in 1917.

But the Queen’s death means they are now the monarch’s grandchildren rather than great-grandchildren and are entitled to be addressed as Prince and Princess and use HRH.

However, it has been reported that as non-working royals they will not be given the HRH titles.

Royal expert Phil Dampier previously told MailOnline that it would be a classic compromise to let them become a prince and princess, but not HRH.

He said: ‘The same thing happened to Diana and Fergie after they split from Charles and Andrew. And of course Sarah Ferguson is still the Duchess of York today.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl (pictured while appearing on The Royal Beat), speculation over the Sussex children’s titles has been rife since Her Majesty’s death

“Harry and Meghan should be happy as using prince or princess sounds good in the US.

“But even though their children are still high up in the line of succession, they won’t work in royalty, so it’s only right that they shouldn’t have [HRH] titles.’

It comes after a source told The Sun: ‘Harry and Meghan were concerned about the security issue and being a prince and princess entitles them to certain levels of royal security. There have been many conversations in the past week.’

The source added: ‘But they are furious that Archie and Lilibet can’t take the title of HRH.

‘That’s the deal – they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they don’t work royally.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, two days after the Queen’s death

Meanwhile, Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, who also featured in the episode, said there is still some mistrust between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes.

He said: ‘I’ve spoken to someone very close to William and Kate and they said: “Don’t be fooled by this” [the time the couples spent together following the death of the Queen].

‘I know everyone wants them to come together and have this big truce, but the truce is very temporary. [The truce] was to the queen. The Queen was always about unity, especially in her family.

“And she would have wanted the boys to come together, and William certainly encouraged the Sussexes to come forward and take part in that trip. But as far as [William] is concerned, there is still an awful lot of distrust in the camp.’

