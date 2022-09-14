King Charles III’s ‘swollen fingers’ prompts New Zealand butcher to sell ‘King Charles sausages’

<!–

A New Zealand butcher has ridiculed King Charles III and his ‘swollen fingers’ by selling ‘King Charles sausage fingers’ to mark his accession to the throne.

Avon’s Butchery in Auckland announced in a series of social media posts on Wednesday that they would be stocking the specially named sausages for a limited time.

King Charles III was officially crowned on Saturday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday at the age of 96.

Avon’s Butchery took the King’s name for their sausage line in a light-hearted reference to recent photos that have since been shared on social media of his enlarged fingers.

King Charles also referred to his fingers as “sausage fingers” in 2012 while on tour in Australia.

The butcher first posted a photo of King Charles III, but removed his fingers from the image and jokingly replaced them with real sausages.

“I’m going to hell,” the caption read.

The following image is of the actual ‘King Charles III sausage fingers’ in the butcher shop.

The caption to the image reads: “Limited stocks.”

Swollen fingers is something that has plagued the current king for years.

A British doctor has since explained that a host of health problems can be responsible for the swelling, as well as water retention or – most likely – just old age.

‘Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluid in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, causing them to swell,’ Dr Gareth Nye told the doctor. Daily star.

“To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area.”

Women are more likely to get edema than men because their female hormone, progesterone, tends to trigger the condition, causing some women to get swollen ankles just before their period.

Older people can develop the condition if they sit for long periods of time.

King Charles is often depicted with swollen hands and feet, especially after long periods of flying or traveling to warm countries.

Another possible reason for the “sausage fingers” is arthritis.

Arthritis – another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas in the hand: the thumb joint or both joints in the fingers,” he said.

“Fingers usually become stiff, sore and swollen and while medication can help with the pain, the swelling can persist.”

Other causes may include a high-salt diet or specific medications such as those for high blood pressure.